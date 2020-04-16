E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:02 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 16 April 2020

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility is understood to be opening on Friday in Ipswich.

The facility is expected to start trialing services on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe facility is expected to start trialing services on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The new facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange.

The testing site will be similar in nature to other facilities already in place in the region in that all testing will take place in cars.

It is understood that the site will be used to test non-NHS key workers, such as care home staff and other carers.

The first tests are expected to take place on Friday as the site undergoes a trial run.

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sign up to our daily news alerts

If the early trials are successful then it is understood that up to 400 tests a day could be carried out.

Facilities have been in place at the Hartismere Hospital in Eye as well as at Clacton and Newmarket Hospitals since early last month.

In these facilities referrals are made to the service via NHS 111 where patients people are invited to attend an appointment in their car.

Two community nurses carry out a swab in the nose and mouth, which are checked and assessed within 72 hours.

People are asked to self-isolate while checks are completed, to prevent any potential onward transmission of the virus.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

READ MORE: New drive through coronavirus testing facilities to be set up in Suffolk and Essex

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

‘Hand gun’ pulled from car after traffic near miss in Ipswich

The Havens at Ipswich's Ransomes Europark, close to where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

‘Hand gun’ pulled from car after traffic near miss in Ipswich

The Havens at Ipswich's Ransomes Europark, close to where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tougher punishment for people who spit or cough at emergency workers

Assaulting an emergency worker currently carries up to 12 months imprisonment  double the maximum for common assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman who used domestic abuse safe word speaks of ordeal

A woman who used a domestic abuse code word has spoke of her ordeal. Picture: ARCHANT

Police dog sniffs out more than 50 drug wraps in Ipswich garden

A police dog unit was sent to the address after officers found suspected class A drugs inside Picture: ARCHANT

Man sent ex-partner photo of knife with threatening message

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24