New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility is understood to be opening on Friday in Ipswich.

The facility is expected to start trialing services on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The facility is expected to start trialing services on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The new facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange.

The testing site will be similar in nature to other facilities already in place in the region in that all testing will take place in cars.

It is understood that the site will be used to test non-NHS key workers, such as care home staff and other carers.

The first tests are expected to take place on Friday as the site undergoes a trial run.

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If the early trials are successful then it is understood that up to 400 tests a day could be carried out.

Facilities have been in place at the Hartismere Hospital in Eye as well as at Clacton and Newmarket Hospitals since early last month.

In these facilities referrals are made to the service via NHS 111 where patients people are invited to attend an appointment in their car.

Two community nurses carry out a swab in the nose and mouth, which are checked and assessed within 72 hours.

People are asked to self-isolate while checks are completed, to prevent any potential onward transmission of the virus.

