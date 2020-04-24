How to get tested for coronavirus at Copdock if you are a keyworker

Keyworkers and anyone in their household who show symptoms are now able to book a coronavirus test online for the Copdock Park and Ride site.

This will mean individuals and people they live with will have the reassurance of knowing whether their symptoms are caused by coronavirus and can go back to work, in order to help battle the global pandemic.

The site in London Road, near Copdock Interchange, is part of a network of 50 regional testing sites that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) hopes to have open by the end of the month.

It opened at the beginning of the week and is expected to have already tested hundreds of people for the virus here in Suffolk, with people travelling from neighbouring counties to get tested.

Who can be tested at the Copdock site?

• Essential workers with symptoms

• People who live with essential workers and have symptoms

This means keyworkers and people they live with will know whether their symptoms are caused by coronavirus and can decide whether they are well enough to return to work.

These workers include all NHS and social care staff, essential public services staff, public safety and national security staff, transport workers, education and childcare workers, and many more.

The full list of essential workers can be found on the government’s website.

How can you book a test in Suffolk?

There are a number of ways to book a test at the facility at the Park & Ride in Copdock, Ipswich.

• Self-referral

Firstly, and to help speed up the process and take the burden off of employers, any essential workers who are self-isolating can book a test online. Here they can choose between a regional test site drive-through appointment, such as the Ipswich facility, or a home test kit.

The website is currently not accepting any test bookings due to a huge demand today, but further tests will be available tomorrow.

People are urged to choose the drive-through test site option, due to the limited number of home testing kits. The availability of these home testing kits is expected to increase in coming weeks.

• Employer referral

Employers can refer their essential workers who are self-isolating either because they or member(s) of their household have coronavirus symptoms, via an online portal.

The portal is a secure way for employers to upload the full list of names and contact details of self-isolating essential workers.

The keyworker will then receive a text message with a unique invitation code to book a test for themselves or their symptomatic household member at a regional testing site. Again, this is only if they show symptoms.

For any employers wanting to refer a worker, they should email portalservicedesk@dhsc.gov.uk with two email addresses that will primarily be used to load essential worker contact details.

Test results from the drive-through site will be sent out by text within 48 hours, and within 72 hours of collection of the home delivery tests.

The government advises that tests are most effective within three days of symptoms developing.

There are plans to open up to 50 sites across the UK by the end of April.

