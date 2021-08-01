News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Emergency services attend crash near Copdock

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:19 PM August 1, 2021    Updated: 6:38 PM August 1, 2021
Swan Hill near Copdock is closed after crash 

Swan Hill near Copdock is closed after crash - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been injured and a road closed after a crash just outside Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called to Swan Hill Road between Copdock and Washbrook just after 5.20pm this evening.

They arrived to find a crash involving one car.

A police spokeswoman said one person had been injured and the road was closed as a result of the crash.

Four fire crews are currently in attendance, including one from Ipswich East, two from Princes Street and one from Bury St Edmunds. 

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said crews from the East of England Ambulance Service and the fire service were working together to establish the best way to get the injured person out of the vehicle.

The extent of the person's injuries are currently unknown.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street
  2. 2 Man arrested over Cardinal Park stabbing
  3. 3 Anger as 'selfish' fly-tippers dump couch in Ipswich street
  1. 4 Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?
  2. 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  3. 6 Seafront theatre set for big improvements and balcony dining
  4. 7 Army helicopter lands in field near Nacton after developing fault
  5. 8 Mapped: Suffolk postcodes with lowest level of Covid cases
  6. 9 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
  7. 10 Warning of lightning strikes across Suffolk as stormy weather continues
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich remains cordoned off as police investigate the scene of a stabbi

Suffolk Live

Man left with life-changing injuries following stabbing in Ipswich

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal park stabbing

Cardinal Park | Video

Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Lucy Storey has opened the zero-waste shop Lucy's Unwrapped & Refill in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich. 

Environment News | Video

Mum opens eco-friendly refill store thanks to savings and public donations

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Vicky Hall went missing in the early hours of September 19, 1999 Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Hunt for Victoria Hall's killer takes another twist

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus