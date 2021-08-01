Emergency services attend crash near Copdock

Published: 6:19 PM August 1, 2021 Updated: 6:38 PM August 1, 2021

Swan Hill near Copdock is closed after crash - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been injured and a road closed after a crash just outside Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called to Swan Hill Road between Copdock and Washbrook just after 5.20pm this evening.

They arrived to find a crash involving one car.

A police spokeswoman said one person had been injured and the road was closed as a result of the crash.

Four fire crews are currently in attendance, including one from Ipswich East, two from Princes Street and one from Bury St Edmunds.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said crews from the East of England Ambulance Service and the fire service were working together to establish the best way to get the injured person out of the vehicle.

The extent of the person's injuries are currently unknown.