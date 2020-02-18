E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Three miles of delays following breakdown on A12 at Copdock Interchange

PUBLISHED: 08:25 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:25 18 February 2020

There are long delays on the A12 this morning (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

There are delays of over 20 minutes this morning after a car broke down on the A12 close to the the Copdock Interchange.

Officers were called at 7.20am following reports of the breakdown which was said to be around 100 yards from the roundabout.

Queues were said to be building in the area as a result of the incident with queues said to be around three miles long and taking cars 20 minutes to pass through.

Congestion is said to be back towards Capel St Mary.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the car had been moved from the road and that recovery was being arranged.

