Gallery

Ipswich on lockdown - drone captures huge coronavirus testing site near A14

London Road, the busy main route into Ipswich town centre near Suffolk One, looking quiet in lockdown. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH ALEXANDER SMITH

Photos taken from the sky shed light on the new Covid-19 drive-through site which has opened near Copdock Interchange.

Drone picture of the roundabout near London Road. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH Drone picture of the roundabout near London Road. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

The drone pictures, taken last night by Alexander Smith, show how quiet the roads were over the weekend in and around the London Road Park and Ride, where the new testing facility has been set-up.

Mr Smith, a licenced drone pilot, took the pictures at around 5pm from his Ipswich home, and was impressed to see that people in the town are “hopefully staying home” as we head into our sixth week of restrictions.

He captured an eerily quite Copdock Interchange, which joins the A12 with the A14, the usually hectic London Road which runs alongside One Sixth Form College, and also managed to take pictures of the new testing facility at the London Road Park and Ride.

The pictures show the size of the new coronavirus testing site – which is believed to have tested hundreds of keyworkers and their family members last week – in hope of giving these critical workers the reassurance they need to go back to work.

The A14 and Copdock Interchange, shot using a drone on Sunday afternoon. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH The A14 and Copdock Interchange, shot using a drone on Sunday afternoon. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

The drive-through centre, located in the park and ride car park, tests NHS workers and their family members who have shown symptoms of what could be coronavirus.

It is part of a network of 50 regional testing sites that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) hopes to have open by the end of April.

The entire process is completed without leaving the car, as a testing kit is handed through the car window and the test is self-administered.

The test involves swabbing the back of your throat and the inside of your nose before putting the test into a biohazard bag and posting it into a bin.

The A14 and Copdock Interchange, shot using a drone on Sunday afternoon. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH The A14 and Copdock Interchange, shot using a drone on Sunday afternoon. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

Drone picture captures Copdock Interchange looking eerily quiet during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH Drone picture captures Copdock Interchange looking eerily quiet during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

The coronavirus testing facility at Copdock in the Park & Ride car park pictured on Sunday. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH The coronavirus testing facility at Copdock in the Park & Ride car park pictured on Sunday. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH