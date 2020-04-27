Ipswich on lockdown - drone captures huge coronavirus testing site near A14
PUBLISHED: 13:03 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 27 April 2020
ALEXANDER SMITH
Photos taken from the sky shed light on the new Covid-19 drive-through site which has opened near Copdock Interchange.
The drone pictures, taken last night by Alexander Smith, show how quiet the roads were over the weekend in and around the London Road Park and Ride, where the new testing facility has been set-up.
Mr Smith, a licenced drone pilot, took the pictures at around 5pm from his Ipswich home, and was impressed to see that people in the town are “hopefully staying home” as we head into our sixth week of restrictions.
He captured an eerily quite Copdock Interchange, which joins the A12 with the A14, the usually hectic London Road which runs alongside One Sixth Form College, and also managed to take pictures of the new testing facility at the London Road Park and Ride.
The pictures show the size of the new coronavirus testing site – which is believed to have tested hundreds of keyworkers and their family members last week – in hope of giving these critical workers the reassurance they need to go back to work.
The drive-through centre, located in the park and ride car park, tests NHS workers and their family members who have shown symptoms of what could be coronavirus.
It is part of a network of 50 regional testing sites that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) hopes to have open by the end of April.
The entire process is completed without leaving the car, as a testing kit is handed through the car window and the test is self-administered.
The test involves swabbing the back of your throat and the inside of your nose before putting the test into a biohazard bag and posting it into a bin.
