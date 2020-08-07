E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Broken Copdock interchange traffic lights stuck on red - causing heavy traffic

PUBLISHED: 15:21 07 August 2020

Traffic lights at the Copdock Interchange of the A12 and A14 are broken. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

Traffic lights at the Copdock Interchange of the A12 and A14 are broken. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

Several traffic lights at the Copdock interchange of the A14 and the A12 are broken and stuck on red, causing heavy traffic to build up.

Suffolk police were called at 1.40pm today (Friday, August 7) to reports of broken traffic lights.

They arrived to find that several of the lights at the busy interchange were stuck on red. Highways England officials are now on the scene.

Traffic has built up heavily on the eastbound carriageway of the A12 and the eastbound carriageway on the A14.

