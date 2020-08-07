Broken Copdock interchange traffic lights stuck on red - causing heavy traffic
PUBLISHED: 15:21 07 August 2020
Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH
Several traffic lights at the Copdock interchange of the A14 and the A12 are broken and stuck on red, causing heavy traffic to build up.
Suffolk police were called at 1.40pm today (Friday, August 7) to reports of broken traffic lights.
They arrived to find that several of the lights at the busy interchange were stuck on red. Highways England officials are now on the scene.
Traffic has built up heavily on the eastbound carriageway of the A12 and the eastbound carriageway on the A14.
