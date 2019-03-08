Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police on scene of Copdock crash

PUBLISHED: 10:53 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 21 June 2019

A Vauxhall Zafira and a Citroen C4 have crashed on the A14 at the Copdock interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Vauxhall Zafira and a Citroen C4 have crashed on the A14 at the Copdock interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Vauxhall Zafira and a Citroen C4 have crashed near to the Copdock interchange, creating traffic delays.

The crash happened on the A14 westbound slip road near to the former Toys R Us store at around 9.25am today, Friday, June 21.

Both vehicles were blocking the road following the crash, leading to congestion in all directions around the interchange.

No injuries were reported following the collision, although the drivers of both cars are said to have been left shaken.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the damaged cars are being transported to the nearby Tesco car park to clear the road.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Breaking news for Suffolk Day

Cousins Preston Moran and Maisy Wythe celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Inquest into death of Ava-May Littleboy, 3, adjourned

Ava-May Littleboy, three, who was killed when an inflatable trampoline exploded in Gorleston Picture: Submitted

Police on scene of Copdock crash

A Vauxhall Zafira and a Citroen C4 have crashed on the A14 at the Copdock interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is Suffolk such a special place to live?

Suffolk Day, 21st June 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Air ambulance called as cyclist injured in car crash

The East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk police are on scene of a crash at the junction of Picketts Road and High Road East Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists