Police on scene of Copdock crash
PUBLISHED: 10:53 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 21 June 2019
Archant
A Vauxhall Zafira and a Citroen C4 have crashed near to the Copdock interchange, creating traffic delays.
The crash happened on the A14 westbound slip road near to the former Toys R Us store at around 9.25am today, Friday, June 21.
Both vehicles were blocking the road following the crash, leading to congestion in all directions around the interchange.
No injuries were reported following the collision, although the drivers of both cars are said to have been left shaken.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the damaged cars are being transported to the nearby Tesco car park to clear the road.