Nostalgia

Looking back to the Copdock Motorcycle Show in 2000

Two wheel splendour in the bike park at the Copdock Bike Show. Picture: OWEN HINES

Entering its 28th year later this year, we take a look back to the Copdock Motorcycle Show.

Admiring the exhibits at thje Copdock Bike Show Picture: OWEN HINES Admiring the exhibits at thje Copdock Bike Show Picture: OWEN HINES

A popular event for motorcycle enthusiasts residents in the surrounding areas and beyond filled the green with rows and rows of their own machines in the year 2000.

Hunting for that special accessory in the auto jumble Picture: OWEN HINES Hunting for that special accessory in the auto jumble Picture: OWEN HINES

There was a grand assortment of bikes on show from old to new and even some which were not quite bikes at all, as you can faintly see the tiny BMW Isetta among the scooters.

Two wheel splendour in the bike park at the Copdock Bike Show Picture: OWEN HINES Two wheel splendour in the bike park at the Copdock Bike Show Picture: OWEN HINES

Not just for showing off bikes, the show also held a jumble sale with different parts being laid out for sale from tanks to rims and wheels.

Fun on two very small wheels at the Copdock Bike Show. Picture: OWEN HINES Fun on two very small wheels at the Copdock Bike Show. Picture: OWEN HINES

Hosted by the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club, the show first launched in 1992 with intentions of showing off their collection of bikes to allow anybody to join in with the occasion.

Classic bikes on display at the bike show Picture: OWEN HINES Classic bikes on display at the bike show Picture: OWEN HINES

From here the show grew on to get bigger and better each year, with many attractions on show for the whole family to enjoy.

Sun shining at the Copdock bike show Picture: OWEN HINES Sun shining at the Copdock bike show Picture: OWEN HINES

Members of the Suffolk Advanced Motorcycle Club at the Copdock Bike Show Picture: OWEN HINES Members of the Suffolk Advanced Motorcycle Club at the Copdock Bike Show Picture: OWEN HINES

