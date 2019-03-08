Looking back to the Copdock Motorcycle Show in 2000
PUBLISHED: 19:11 04 June 2019
Entering its 28th year later this year, we take a look back to the Copdock Motorcycle Show.
A popular event for motorcycle enthusiasts residents in the surrounding areas and beyond filled the green with rows and rows of their own machines in the year 2000.
There was a grand assortment of bikes on show from old to new and even some which were not quite bikes at all, as you can faintly see the tiny BMW Isetta among the scooters.
Not just for showing off bikes, the show also held a jumble sale with different parts being laid out for sale from tanks to rims and wheels.
Hosted by the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club, the show first launched in 1992 with intentions of showing off their collection of bikes to allow anybody to join in with the occasion.
From here the show grew on to get bigger and better each year, with many attractions on show for the whole family to enjoy.