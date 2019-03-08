E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: All the highlights from this year's classic Copdock Motorcycle Show

PUBLISHED: 18:09 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 06 October 2019

The 28th Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The 28th Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

High revs, bikers pulling wheelies and daring stunts - this year's classic Copdock Motorcycle Show had it all.

The 28th Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The annual event, organised by the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club, has been running for nearly 30 years, with a chance to see bikes old and new up close.

This year's display at Trinity Park near Ipswich, held on Sunday, October 6, was no exception - with its 28th outing including the Dave Coates Stunt Show, the Tigers Children's Motorcycle Display Team and Ken Fox's Wall of Death.

The 28th Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The 28th Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Guest of honour for 2019 Allen Millyard, creator of several high performance bikes, who brought along some of his creations - while there was also a chance to see some of the best bikes from pre-1965.

The 28th Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

But there was entertainment for the whole family as live music, real ale, food and entertainment as also put on at the show.

The 28th Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

This year's show was sponsored by CAM Rider specialist motorcycle training centre.

