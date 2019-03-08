Video

WATCH: All the highlights from this year's classic Copdock Motorcycle Show

The 28th Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

High revs, bikers pulling wheelies and daring stunts - this year's classic Copdock Motorcycle Show had it all.

The annual event, organised by the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club, has been running for nearly 30 years, with a chance to see bikes old and new up close.

This year's display at Trinity Park near Ipswich, held on Sunday, October 6, was no exception - with its 28th outing including the Dave Coates Stunt Show, the Tigers Children's Motorcycle Display Team and Ken Fox's Wall of Death.

Guest of honour for 2019 Allen Millyard, creator of several high performance bikes, who brought along some of his creations - while there was also a chance to see some of the best bikes from pre-1965.

But there was entertainment for the whole family as live music, real ale, food and entertainment as also put on at the show.

This year's show was sponsored by CAM Rider specialist motorcycle training centre.

