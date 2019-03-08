Everything you need to know about the 2019 Copdock Motorcycle Show as thousands set to attend massive classic bike event

The 2018 Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park. Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE (c) copyright newzulu.com

It is a firm fixture on the bikers' calendar - but what is there to see at this year's Copdock Motorcycle Show?

The annual event, organised by the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club, has been running for nearly 30 years, with a chance to see bikes old and new up close.

There are also dozens of displays for true petrolheads to see the capability of some of the world's best bikes, with thousands of people set to enjoy this year's extravaganza.

When and where does it take place?

The 28th Copdock Motorcycle Show, which this year is sponsored by CAM Rider specialist motorcycle training centre, is being held at the Trinity Park Showground, in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, on Sunday, October 6.

For those travelling from further afield who are not familiar with the venue, it is signposted from the A14.

The gates open at 9am and the revs don't die down until 6pm, when the gates close.

What is there to see?

There is a full range of entertainment at the 2019 event, with the Dave Coates Stunt Show, the Tigers Children's Motorcycle Display Team and Ken Fox's Wall of Death all providing the opportunity for many "oohs" and "ahhs".

There are arena displays of pre-1965 bikes and an "all things custom" marquee.

There are also several owner's club exhibitions in the Club Village, along with many motorcycle traders.

Is there a special guest to look forward to?

This year's guest of honour is Allen Millyard, creator of several high performance bikes, who is bringing along some of his creations.

Other than bikes, what else is there to do?

The Copdock Motorcycle Show is billed as having "something for all the family".

This year's event has live music, real ale, food and entertainment - and is family-friendly for those looking to bring children along.

How many people are going?

The event is set to be popular - 1,400 people have said they are going on the club's Facebook page, with another 4,500 saying they are interested in attending.

Organisers can certainly expect several thousand people to turn up on the day.

What does it cost?

Advance electronic tickets, priced at £8.50, are available from the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club's website at www.copdock-cmc.co.uk

Tickets on the day are £10 for adults, with children aged 14 and under getting in for free - provided they are accompanied by an adult.