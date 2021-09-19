News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Can you spot yourself in our Copdock Motorcycle Show gallery?

Michael Steward

Published: 4:56 PM September 19, 2021    Updated: 5:02 PM September 19, 2021
Dougie Lampkin, former world champion, performs at the Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park 

Dougie Lampkin, former world champion, performs at the Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organisers of a popular motorcycle show which returned to Ipswich following a year hiatus said the event was "probably the most successful ever". 

The 29th Copdock Motorcycle Show - which is one of largest of its kind in the country - returned to Trinity Park on Sunday following a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Copdock motor cycle show at Trinity Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Motorcycle enthusiasts at the show on Sunday - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Attractions included the Two Brothers Stunt Team, The Imp’s Children’s Motorcycle Display Team and Ken Fox's Wall of Death - where riders perform stunts 18ft off the ground on a vertical circular wall.

Barry Yallop. Copdock motor cycle show at Trinity Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Barry Yallop at the Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The autojumble, where enthusiasts look for individual bike parts for their restoration projects, also proved extremely successful, with more than 100 pitches on the day. 

Copdock motor cycle show at Trinity Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Action from the popular show on Sunday - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

David Baldry, show manager, said although it was too early to be exact, he believed around 15,000 people attended the event. 

"It's been absolutely brilliant," he said.

"I think it's been probably the most successful we've ever had. 

John Bond. Copdock motor cycle show at Trinity Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

John Bond at the Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"I think it's a combination of people being stuck indoors through Covid and really pleased to get out and come to an event, and the weather being really good. 

Copdock motor cycle show at Trinity Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds were treated to a host of displays over the day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Everyone I've spoken to said they've had a really successful day, so we're really pleased.

"We put a lot of hard work into it and it's great to see that returned with a really good show."

Barry Elsie and Becky. Copdock motor cycle show at Trinity Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Spectators enjoyed the event, which was back after a year hiatus due to Covid - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Baldry also praised the 17 committee members from the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club for their efforts in organising the show. 

Copdock motor cycle show at Trinity Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organisers said the event was 'probably the best' they had experienced - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The show's success has enabled it to donate more than £500,000 to charities and good causes over the years, such as Suffolk Family Carers, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Ipswich Hospital and East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Ken, Brian and John Bond. Copdock motor cycle show at Trinity Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ken, Brian and John Bond at the show - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


