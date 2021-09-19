Gallery
Can you spot yourself in our Copdock Motorcycle Show gallery?
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Organisers of a popular motorcycle show which returned to Ipswich following a year hiatus said the event was "probably the most successful ever".
The 29th Copdock Motorcycle Show - which is one of largest of its kind in the country - returned to Trinity Park on Sunday following a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Attractions included the Two Brothers Stunt Team, The Imp’s Children’s Motorcycle Display Team and Ken Fox's Wall of Death - where riders perform stunts 18ft off the ground on a vertical circular wall.
The autojumble, where enthusiasts look for individual bike parts for their restoration projects, also proved extremely successful, with more than 100 pitches on the day.
David Baldry, show manager, said although it was too early to be exact, he believed around 15,000 people attended the event.
You may also want to watch:
"It's been absolutely brilliant," he said.
"I think it's been probably the most successful we've ever had.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich tech firm warns of spyware scare on Apple devices
- 2 Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich
- 3 First look at full schedule for Sound City Ipswich music festival
- 4 'Microshop' selling only American candy opens in Ipswich
- 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 6 School in Ipswich takes 'decisive action' to make rapid improvements
- 7 Criminals confess to nearly 400 offences thanks to specialist police unit
- 8 Gangs of 'lampers' use spotlights to distract animals and kill them
- 9 Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win
- 10 Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected
"I think it's a combination of people being stuck indoors through Covid and really pleased to get out and come to an event, and the weather being really good.
"Everyone I've spoken to said they've had a really successful day, so we're really pleased.
"We put a lot of hard work into it and it's great to see that returned with a really good show."
Mr Baldry also praised the 17 committee members from the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club for their efforts in organising the show.
The show's success has enabled it to donate more than £500,000 to charities and good causes over the years, such as Suffolk Family Carers, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Ipswich Hospital and East Anglia's Children's Hospices.