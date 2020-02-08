Occupants of car flee A14 crash at Copdock Interchange

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a motorist and passengers who may have sustained injuries in a crash at the Copdock Interchange on Saturday morning.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called at 6am to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, on the slip road at junction 55.

The car, a black Peugeot 206 Sport, had left the road and collided with the near side.

Police believe there may have been multiple occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash, with the car abandoned when officers arrived.

There were also suggestions that the driver may have suffered injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone with information related to the incident to come forward, quoting CAD 55 of Saturday, February 7.