Ipswich traveller camp moves to Copdock park and ride

The 12 caravans were spotted in the car park on April 12 Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Traveller caravans spotted at a second location in Ipswich are due to leave on Thursday – with Suffolk County Council prepared to act if they stay put.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The travellers' caravans were first spotted by a member of the public on April 12 at the Anglia Retail Park, although it has not confirmed what day the caravans arrived.

They were asked to move by Ipswich Borough Council officers as they were on borough land, but the travellers are now in the car park of the Copdock park and ride, near the A12 and A14, which is owned by Suffolk County council.

The council confirmed on Wednesday that 14 caravans were still at the car park and that they have received no reports of vulnerable people travelling with the group.

A council spokesman said: “Our team have spoken to the group and they have claimed to be leaving on Thursday.

“We have not left any legal notices but preparations are being made if they do not leave.”

Suffolk Constabulary, who also liaised with IBC earlier this week, have received no reports of issues in connection to the latest camp.