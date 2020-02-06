Delays at Copdock roundabout after broken down lorry

A broken down lorry is causing delays at the Copdock Interchange roundabout, heading southbound. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL Archant

A lorry which has broken down at the Copdock Interchange roundabout is causing traffic delays near the A14.

One lane of the southbound carriageway on the roundabout, where the A12 meets the A14, is partially blocked by the incident.

Police say traffic is naturally slow following the incident but recovery is on route to the scene.

According to the AA route map lane one (of two) is closed on the northern side of the roundabout.

The stalled lorry is causing delays back to London Road.