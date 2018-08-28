Sunshine and Showers

Fail to stop collision appeal by police

PUBLISHED: 10:04 20 November 2018

A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

The collision took place on Thursday, November 15, just before 8pm, when a silver Mercedes and HGV were in collision.

The driver of the Mercedes sustained a minor injury but the HGV failed to stop and continued in the direction towards Felixstowe.

Now police are appealing for witnesses after the fail to stop collision.

They would like to appeal for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 304 of Thursday, November 16.

26 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

10:43 Suzanne Day
Christmas enthusiasts are putting up their trees now Picture: CHLOE BLAKE

It might only be November but Christmas enthusiasts across Suffolk are already decking out their homes with festive decorations.

09:41 Judy Rimmer
Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

They might have spent decades living in the USA, but their hearts are still in Ipswich. A group of 20 “GI brides” met up in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual reunion.

09:05 Megan Aldous
Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

08:45 Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Today is going to get colder with the chance of heavy rain showers mixed with hail and sleet.

08:35 Suzanne Day
Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is a swanky diner which brings a touch of American culture to the streets of Ipswich.

08:26 Amy Gibbons
Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent two and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

2 minutes ago Russell Cook
Fire crews called out to cut off roof of car following crash in Raydon. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Emergency services were called out to two crashes near Hadleigh this morning.

07:30 Katy Sandalls
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A proposal to create 100 new homes on the site of former council offices looks set to be refused.

