Copdock roundabout to partially re-open with concrete blocks plan

Police closed the Copdock roundabout after the lorry overturned Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER Archant

The closed section of the Copdock roundabout near Ipswich is to partially re-open on Monday morning following the lorry crash that caused traffic chaos.

Recovery vehicles on scene at the site Picture: NSRAPT Recovery vehicles on scene at the site Picture: NSRAPT

Highways England is to temporarily install concrete blocks in the hole left in the bridge fence overlooking the A14 at Junction 55 caused by a lorry toppling over on Friday afternoon.

A Highways England spokesman said one lane was planned to be open on the roundabout in time for Monday morning.

"Because the fence is a bespoke unit for the bridge it is going to take some time to manufacture a new one," the spokesman said.

"Therefore we are going to install concrete blocks in the hole as a temporary measure.

The overturned lorry caused traffic chaos after the Copdock A14/A12 interchange was closed Pictures: ARCHANT The overturned lorry caused traffic chaos after the Copdock A14/A12 interchange was closed Pictures: ARCHANT

"This will allow us to partially open the roundabout to traffic and give us time to manufacture a new barrier."

The concrete barriers will be installed on Sunday night but the spokesman said it was not known when the replacement section would be installed and the roundabout fully re-opened.

The roundabout - a key interchange between the A14 and A12 - has been closed since the lorry heading towards Essex crashed on to its side at around 5pm on June 7.

Suffolk police say the lorry driver was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The incident caused traffic chaos around Ipswich, with gridlock for hours as far west as Great Blakenham and traffic queued up heading towards Colchester.

The lorry has since been removed but the roundabout remained closed to traffic heading for the A12 during Saturday as experts assessed the damage to the bridge.