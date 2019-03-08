Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Copdock roundabout to partially re-open with concrete blocks plan

PUBLISHED: 20:06 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:35 08 June 2019

Police closed the Copdock roundabout after the lorry overturned Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Police closed the Copdock roundabout after the lorry overturned Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Archant

The closed section of the Copdock roundabout near Ipswich is to partially re-open on Monday morning following the lorry crash that caused traffic chaos.

Recovery vehicles on scene at the site Picture: NSRAPTRecovery vehicles on scene at the site Picture: NSRAPT

Highways England is to temporarily install concrete blocks in the hole left in the bridge fence overlooking the A14 at Junction 55 caused by a lorry toppling over on Friday afternoon.

A Highways England spokesman said one lane was planned to be open on the roundabout in time for Monday morning.

"Because the fence is a bespoke unit for the bridge it is going to take some time to manufacture a new one," the spokesman said.

"Therefore we are going to install concrete blocks in the hole as a temporary measure.

The overturned lorry caused traffic chaos after the Copdock A14/A12 interchange was closed Pictures: ARCHANTThe overturned lorry caused traffic chaos after the Copdock A14/A12 interchange was closed Pictures: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

"This will allow us to partially open the roundabout to traffic and give us time to manufacture a new barrier."

The concrete barriers will be installed on Sunday night but the spokesman said it was not known when the replacement section would be installed and the roundabout fully re-opened.

The roundabout - a key interchange between the A14 and A12 - has been closed since the lorry heading towards Essex crashed on to its side at around 5pm on June 7.

Suffolk police say the lorry driver was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The incident caused traffic chaos around Ipswich, with gridlock for hours as far west as Great Blakenham and traffic queued up heading towards Colchester.

The lorry has since been removed but the roundabout remained closed to traffic heading for the A12 during Saturday as experts assessed the damage to the bridge.

Most Read

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Copdock roundabout to partially re-open with concrete blocks plan

Police closed the Copdock roundabout after the lorry overturned Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Missing teenager is found

Catelyn Steward, aged 16, who has gone missing in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Landlord who reported estate agent to police over missing deposit is spoken to by officers for ‘threatening letters’

Landlord Tony Molyneux was reported to police after sending letters to an estate agent about his tenant's missing deposit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Met Office warn of chance of flooding due to ‘prolonged rainfall’ next week

The Met Office are warning of the chance of flooding early next week due to a spell of 'prolonged rainfall' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See your photos and posts of Queen’s flypast over the region

The Queen with members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Place watching the Red Arrows in the flypast. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists