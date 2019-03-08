Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Zero tolerance policy needed to tackle 'boy racers'

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 June 2019

Tesco Copdock. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tesco Copdock. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Street racers in Copdock and Washbrook are a 'top priority' for police in Ipswich as booming music and exhausts continue to disturb families.

The noise from the young drivers racing around Pinewood can be heard from Devlin Drive Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe noise from the young drivers racing around Pinewood can be heard from Devlin Drive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Street racers in Copdock and Washbrook are to be targeted by police in Ipswich after rising complaints about booming music and roaring exhausts continue to disturb families.

Last month we reported that residents in the Pinewood area of Ipswich were being kept awake at night by revving engines and cars racing through the winding streets before congregating in the Tesco Extra car park on the Copdock roundabout.

One mother said they feared the anti-social behaviour would lead to someone getting hurt, and county councillor Christopher Hudson blasted those responsible as "yobbos" who were "depriving those living in the area of the human right to a good night's sleep".

Now after three weeks of repeat offending, Cllr Hudson has written to the police and crime commissioner to demand action.

Councillor Christopher Hudson Picture: SIMON LEECouncillor Christopher Hudson Picture: SIMON LEE

Mr Hudson said: "We need a zero tolerance policy for this loutish behaviour and for police to be ready to stop them the moment they come onto public roads.

"Only a few of these drivers need to be stopped and I think the rest will soon get the message.

You may also want to watch:

"We need an end to this plague that is blighting our local road network."

Drivers have been reportedly heard disturbing Pinewood residents with loud driving at night, with the drivers thought to gather at the Tesco Extra at the Copdock roundabout Picture: JAKE FOXFORDDrivers have been reportedly heard disturbing Pinewood residents with loud driving at night, with the drivers thought to gather at the Tesco Extra at the Copdock roundabout Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Suffolk police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: "I know the local policing team is aware of this issue and are dealing with it robustly, with targeted patrols.

"I sympathise with local residents having to put up with this unacceptable behaviour and would encourage them to contact the police as soon as they hear it so officers can investigate.

"I understand the constabulary is also working with Tesco to address residents' concerns about anti-social behaviour in their car park to try and avoid further incidents."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police are continuing to respond to reports of anti-social driving and behaviour in the Copdock, Pinewood and Washbrook areas of Ipswich, and the issue remains a high priority for local officers.

The Pinewood area of Ipswich, wich one resident says is being terrorised by high-speed late-night driving, keeping her awake Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe Pinewood area of Ipswich, wich one resident says is being terrorised by high-speed late-night driving, keeping her awake Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

"Increased targeted patrols are taking place and police are working with partners to reduce anti-social driving in the area."

A Tesco spokesman said the company was aware of the anti-social behaviour and would work with the local policing teams to avoid further incidents.

Babergh district council have said they cannot comment on ongoing police investigations.

Police have asked anybody with relevant dash-cam footage should contact Hadleigh Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing the police team or by using the online reporting tool.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hundreds of cases of assault on police officers in the last year

Shocking figures have revealed there were 430 assaults on police officers in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How to get involved in the Elmer trail this weekend - and get a FREE sticker album

Chris and Jack Rose with Race For Your Life's Elmer called 'Edna' in memory of Angela Rose, who tragically died from cancer earlier this year. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

Zero tolerance policy needed to tackle ‘boy racers’

Tesco Copdock. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Vandals continue to target revamped St Peter’s Wharf near Ipswich Waterfront

Cllr Mary Evans and Cllr Paul West on St Peters Dock in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five front men James Norwood will be looking to emulate following Ipswich Town switch

James Norwood will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Rickie Lambert and Grant Holt on his way up the football pyramid. Picture: ITFC/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists