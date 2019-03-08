Zero tolerance policy needed to tackle 'boy racers'

Street racers in Copdock and Washbrook are a 'top priority' for police in Ipswich as booming music and exhausts continue to disturb families.

Last month we reported that residents in the Pinewood area of Ipswich were being kept awake at night by revving engines and cars racing through the winding streets before congregating in the Tesco Extra car park on the Copdock roundabout.

One mother said they feared the anti-social behaviour would lead to someone getting hurt, and county councillor Christopher Hudson blasted those responsible as "yobbos" who were "depriving those living in the area of the human right to a good night's sleep".

Now after three weeks of repeat offending, Cllr Hudson has written to the police and crime commissioner to demand action.

Mr Hudson said: "We need a zero tolerance policy for this loutish behaviour and for police to be ready to stop them the moment they come onto public roads.

"Only a few of these drivers need to be stopped and I think the rest will soon get the message.

"We need an end to this plague that is blighting our local road network."

Suffolk police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: "I know the local policing team is aware of this issue and are dealing with it robustly, with targeted patrols.

"I sympathise with local residents having to put up with this unacceptable behaviour and would encourage them to contact the police as soon as they hear it so officers can investigate.

"I understand the constabulary is also working with Tesco to address residents' concerns about anti-social behaviour in their car park to try and avoid further incidents."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police are continuing to respond to reports of anti-social driving and behaviour in the Copdock, Pinewood and Washbrook areas of Ipswich, and the issue remains a high priority for local officers.

"Increased targeted patrols are taking place and police are working with partners to reduce anti-social driving in the area."

A Tesco spokesman said the company was aware of the anti-social behaviour and would work with the local policing teams to avoid further incidents.

Babergh district council have said they cannot comment on ongoing police investigations.

Police have asked anybody with relevant dash-cam footage should contact Hadleigh Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing the police team or by using the online reporting tool.