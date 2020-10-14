E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 case at high school in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 October 2020

Copleston High School. Picture: CHALROTTE BOND

Copleston High School. Picture: CHALROTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Students at Copleston High School have been asked to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ipswich school confirmed the case yesterday and said that a number of pupils will now stay at home for 14 days.

A spokesperson for the school said that “less than 10%” of the school will be affected by the incident.

You may also want to watch:

They said: “We have put measures in place to limit the impact of a covid case. 

“We don’t have students mixing in large parts of the school, we don’t have them mixing at lunch and break. 

“Schools will never be able to eradicate it until there is a vaccine.” No other pupils are believed to have tested positive for the virus and the school, in Copleston Road, is carrying on as usual following the case.

The news comes as The Bridge School in Ipswich confirmed that 31 pupils are isolating for 14-days following a student testing positive for coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Community leaders’ anger over seafront blaze which will cost taxpayers £10k

Arsonists caused severe damage to the shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Ipswich care facility for vulnerable adults was ‘failed’ by everyone involved, report concludes

The inquiry into the Stella Maris supported living facility in Ipswich took several months and the findings have been released today. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

GP surgery uses football stadium for ‘essential’ winter flu vaccines

Burlington Road Surgery has used Ipswich Town's FanZone for flu jabs. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FC

Pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 case at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School. Picture: CHALROTTE BOND

Town need Dobra to follow Woolfenden and Downes’ path... which is why they need to be certain Crawley is right for him

Armando Dobra will be hoping his loan moves are as successful as Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes' if he joins Crawley. Picture: PA/SWINDONADVERTISER/LTFC