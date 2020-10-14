Pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 case at high school in Ipswich

Students at Copleston High School have been asked to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ipswich school confirmed the case yesterday and said that a number of pupils will now stay at home for 14 days.

A spokesperson for the school said that “less than 10%” of the school will be affected by the incident.

They said: “We have put measures in place to limit the impact of a covid case.

“We don’t have students mixing in large parts of the school, we don’t have them mixing at lunch and break.

“Schools will never be able to eradicate it until there is a vaccine.” No other pupils are believed to have tested positive for the virus and the school, in Copleston Road, is carrying on as usual following the case.

The news comes as The Bridge School in Ipswich confirmed that 31 pupils are isolating for 14-days following a student testing positive for coronavirus.