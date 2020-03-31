E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

School donates from its canteen to Ipswich Hospital nurses fighting coronavirus

31 March, 2020 - 11:06
Rob Terry, from Copleston High School, donates the food parcels to Ipswich Hospital for staff fighting coronavirus on the frontline. Picture: ROB TERRY

Rob Terry, from Copleston High School, donates the food parcels to Ipswich Hospital for staff fighting coronavirus on the frontline. Picture: ROB TERRY

Archant

Children at Copleston High School have made up food boxes from surplus goods in their school’s canteen to help feed hungry Ipswich Hospital workers fighting coronavirus on the frontline.

The students have also made dishes for elderly residents at nearby Carlford Court sheltered accommodation as part of a bid to help those most in need during the crisis.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

With schools closing suddenly on Friday to everyone apart of children of key workers, Copleston’s canteen provider Caterlink was left with surplus goods.

So it was decided to donate meals rather than let the food go to waste - with teachers and students offering to help package them up.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

Principal Andy Green said: “NHS staff working very long shifts and not being able to get food really struck a chord with us.

“It’s about doing something for those people who are vulnerable and can’t get out, as well as those who work long hours and can’t get access to food.

“We feel very proud to be at the heart of the community’s efforts to support those who are in the greatest need at this most testing of times.

“It would be very easy to view the current global crisis with impending doom but I feel it is better for us to focus on what connects rather than divides us.

You may also want to watch:

“As we face what is likely to be the greatest challenge of our lifetime, it is important to remember that we must come together to support those who need our help.”

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

In an email to Ipswich and Colchester hospitals chief executive Nick Hulme offering the donation, Mr Green added: “In these trying and testing times you have the highest level of support and greatest level of admiration from all the staff at Copleston High School.

“I understand that this is a very testing time for all in the NHS and the response of Ipswich Hospital has has been remarkable.

“I hope this might help in some small way and is something we wanted to do at Copleston to say thank you to the NHS staff for all that they are doing and will be doing in the forthcoming months.”

Student Ellie Warne, 14, from Ipswich, helped to make the food on Friday, March 20.

She said: “When we discovered what the school were doing, we want to help out. We volunteered to package the food up because we know how much it is needed.

“There has been a great spirit at Copleston while this has all been going on and the teachers have been amazing supporting us through everything. We wanted to give something back to the school and our community.

“We have to pull together. Everyone has elderly relatives and vulnerable people they know. It is time for looking after people who need your help.”

Emma Snowling, from Carlford Court, said: “A big thank you from all of our residents at Carlford Court.

“Many of them do not have any family looking out for them and these meals will make a huge difference.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mystery still surrounds baby’s death, 36 years after burial in village

The site where body of baby was found in March 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXON

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mystery still surrounds baby’s death, 36 years after burial in village

The site where body of baby was found in March 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXON

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major Ipswich roadworks delayed over coronavirus

The closure of the A1071 on the edge of Ipswich has been delayed because of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On this day in Town’s history: A ridiculously early bath for a Pilgrims defender

Alan Lee celebrates his goal in a 3-0 win over Plymouth in March 2007

Coronavirus prompts Network Rail plea to former signal staff across East Anglia

Network Rail has appealed to retired signal staff to consider returning to work. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Ipswich and Colchester jobs at risk as Brighthouse files for administration

BrightHouse, a weekly payment store, has collapsed into administration. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24