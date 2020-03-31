School donates from its canteen to Ipswich Hospital nurses fighting coronavirus

Children at Copleston High School have made up food boxes from surplus goods in their school’s canteen to help feed hungry Ipswich Hospital workers fighting coronavirus on the frontline.

The students have also made dishes for elderly residents at nearby Carlford Court sheltered accommodation as part of a bid to help those most in need during the crisis.

With schools closing suddenly on Friday to everyone apart of children of key workers, Copleston’s canteen provider Caterlink was left with surplus goods.

So it was decided to donate meals rather than let the food go to waste - with teachers and students offering to help package them up.

Principal Andy Green said: “NHS staff working very long shifts and not being able to get food really struck a chord with us.

“It’s about doing something for those people who are vulnerable and can’t get out, as well as those who work long hours and can’t get access to food.

“We feel very proud to be at the heart of the community’s efforts to support those who are in the greatest need at this most testing of times.

“It would be very easy to view the current global crisis with impending doom but I feel it is better for us to focus on what connects rather than divides us.

“As we face what is likely to be the greatest challenge of our lifetime, it is important to remember that we must come together to support those who need our help.”

In an email to Ipswich and Colchester hospitals chief executive Nick Hulme offering the donation, Mr Green added: “In these trying and testing times you have the highest level of support and greatest level of admiration from all the staff at Copleston High School.

“I understand that this is a very testing time for all in the NHS and the response of Ipswich Hospital has has been remarkable.

“I hope this might help in some small way and is something we wanted to do at Copleston to say thank you to the NHS staff for all that they are doing and will be doing in the forthcoming months.”

Student Ellie Warne, 14, from Ipswich, helped to make the food on Friday, March 20.

She said: “When we discovered what the school were doing, we want to help out. We volunteered to package the food up because we know how much it is needed.

“There has been a great spirit at Copleston while this has all been going on and the teachers have been amazing supporting us through everything. We wanted to give something back to the school and our community.

“We have to pull together. Everyone has elderly relatives and vulnerable people they know. It is time for looking after people who need your help.”

Emma Snowling, from Carlford Court, said: “A big thank you from all of our residents at Carlford Court.

“Many of them do not have any family looking out for them and these meals will make a huge difference.”