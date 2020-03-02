Ipswich to get new 3G floodlit football pitch thanks to £400k grant

More people in Ipswich will be able to play football at grassroots level thanks to a £409,665 grant for Copleston High School to revamp its outdoor, all-weather pitch.

The current sand-dressed hockey pitch at the Ipswich school is used by 250 people a week - but is prone to waterlogging and has long been in need of renovation.

The grant from the Premier League, Football Association (FA) and the government's Football Foundation will allow the school to create a new 3G facility - not only creating a better quality pitch, but expanding the numbers of people who can play.

The newly-revamped, fully floodlit pitch means Coplestonians FC, the club associated with the school, will now be able to bring more teams back to their home facility.

However Copleston High School prinicipal Andy Green believes the change will also be a huge boost to people's lives.

"Football makes a huge difference to the players, teachers and community here," he said.

"We see first-hand the impact on players' confidence, physical health and mental focus.

"To receive this funding from the Premier League, the FA and the government through the Football Foundation means a lot to us, as it will help us to improve grassroots sport in Ipswich and get even more people involved in the nation's favourite game."

Paul Thorogood, chief executive of the Football Foundation - which is aiming to improve access to high-quality football pitches across the country - said: "We're dedicated to improving grassroots football facilities because we want to encourage more people to get involved in our nation's favourite game, regardless of their background, age or ability.

"That's why I'm delighted that this funding will support Copleston High School in developing its new floodlit 3G pitch for the community.

"We believe in the power of pitches to transform lives and strengthen communities and so we'll be investing £1billion across the country over the next 10 years."