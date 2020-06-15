Gallery

First look inside brand new Copleston High School building on day it opens for lessons

There are new kitchens and science laboratories inside Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Archant

These are the first pictures inside Copleston High School’s brand new multi-million pound building as it today opens to students for lessons - marking a fresh era in the long history of one of Ipswich’s largest schools.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

However, the long-awaited move to more modern facilities comes at an unprecedented period, with the coronavirus crisis meaning those classes will - at least for the time being - look and feel very different.

The secondary and sixth form, which teaches 1,800 pupils, has been based at the same historic building for about 80 years.

While that building has served the town well and helped to shape Ipswich’s best and brightest, leaders recognised more modern facilities were needed for education in the current age.

It has therefore created a brand new, purpose-built facility equipped with all the latest technology so it can give young people the very best facilities.

Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

MORE: Builders finish work at multi-million pound new Ipswich school site

The new site, built with funding from the Department for Education, boasts new sports and drama studios along with science laboratories, as well as wider corridors and more open space.

These pictures show impressive facilities such as a large school library, hi-tech IT suites and modern science laboratories, which Copleston believes gives pupils nothing but the best.

Principal Andy Green says the new building will “level the playing field” by giving everyone access to high-quality resources.

A classroom inside the new Copleston High School building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL A classroom inside the new Copleston High School building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

He added: “It means that, whatever your background, your child is getting access to the very best facilities and opportunities in order to be able to learn and succeed.”

MORE: First glimpse inside Copleston High School’s massive new building

Yet while students might otherwise have been looking around their new surroundings, the current global pandemic means things - for now, at least - will be different.

Instead of welcoming back all pupils, the need for social distancing means only 25 A-level students and up to 75 Year 10s will be allowed in school at any one time.

Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building is equipped with the latest technology throughout. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building is equipped with the latest technology throughout. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

MORE: How are secondary schools preparing to welcome back Year 10s and 12s after lockdown?

Floor markings have been placed around the building to ensure social distancing, while a one-way system around the school to guide students to their classrooms - students will not be able to wander around the corridors.

Young people will also stay in ‘bubbles’ of around 10 and remain in one classroom for the whole day, including at lunchtimes. Instead, teachers will move around classrooms to teach students.

Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

A classroom in Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL A classroom in Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Students will spend time in Copleston High School's new library. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Students will spend time in Copleston High School's new library. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

An IT suite inside Copleston High School's new building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL An IT suite inside Copleston High School's new building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

You may also want to watch:

Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building includes a spacious library. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building includes a spacious library. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

The classrooms inside Copleston High School's new building have a very modern feel. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL The classrooms inside Copleston High School's new building have a very modern feel. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

The library inside Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL The library inside Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

The new Copleston High School building boasts the very latest facilities. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL The new Copleston High School building boasts the very latest facilities. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building includes new kitchens and science laboratories. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building includes new kitchens and science laboratories. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Classrooms within the new Copleston High School building come with the very latest technology. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Classrooms within the new Copleston High School building come with the very latest technology. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Copleston High School is equipped with modern facilities. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Copleston High School is equipped with modern facilities. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL