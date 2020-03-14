E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
10 weeks of parking restrictions as new cycle path to Ipswich school is built

14 March, 2020 - 10:43
Copleston High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A brand new cycle path and pedestrian crossing is being built to help improve access to Ipswich's Copleston High School - ready for when it unveils a brand new state-of-the-art building.

The school is preparing to demolish two ageing teaching blocks and move the majority of lessons and school activities into a brand new, modern facility next door.

The Gippeswyk Community Educational Trust school is already one of Ipswich's biggest, with 1,800 pupils - but the expansion will enable it to cater for an additional 200 students.

Yet a new cycle link to the school being built by Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county's road network, could help to alleviate the extra pressure of youngsters getting to and from the school.

The work will mean 10 weeks of temporary parking restrictions in the busy Foxhall Road area while the work is carried out.

You may also want to watch:

However Copleston High School principal Andy Green believes Suffolk Highways' work will have a longer-term benefit to the school and the surrounding area.

'Like any project, it involves roadworks - but hopefully it will be of great benefit to youngsters at our school,' he said,

'I think most people are going to see it as a positive.'

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: 'As part of the Copleston High School expansion works, a shared cycle and pedestrian facility is being constructed to provide a safer route for schoolchildren.'

The existing narrow footpath on the west side of Heath Lane will be upgraded to a new 3m-wide shared cycle and pedestrian route.

There will also be a new pedestrian crossing at the southern end of Heath Lane, along with an improved footpath surface in Foxhall Road from Heath Lane junction to the Thomas' Cycle Revolution store.

While the existing kerb lines will be unaltered and current parking rules will stay in place, Suffolk Highways said in a Tweet: 'Parking restrictions will be in place between Foxhall Road and @CoplestonSchool.'

It added that the works, which started on March 2, would last a total of 10 weeks.

