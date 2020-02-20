E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did you go to Copleston High? Ex-students' last chance to visit before old teaching blocks demolished

PUBLISHED: 16:47 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 20 February 2020

Students outside of Copleston High School on a 'come as you please' day in 1984. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Its corridors hold decades of memories, while its classrooms have taught generation upon generation of Ipswich's best and brightest.

A group of students at Copleston High School learning how to do needlework Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYA group of students at Copleston High School learning how to do needlework Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

And now, former students at Copleston High will get one final chance to say goodbye to a building that has shaped lives and served the town for 80 years.

Now part of the Gippeswyk Community Educational Trust, the Copleston Road school is preparing to move from its historic building into a hi-tech, purpose-built facility next door.

Yet while the change will bring more modern facilities for the youngsters of today, the students of yesterday are likely to feel a tinge of sadness at saying farewell to the building where they did so much of their growing up.

A more modern photo of Copleston High School, with children here taking part in the Green Plant It Challenge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA more modern photo of Copleston High School, with children here taking part in the Green Plant It Challenge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

To give people associated with the school one last chance to relive their pasts, the school is holding an event - which is had to limit to invitation only, due to the thousands of people linked to Copleston - for people to visit one last time.

The event in March will start with a musical performance by current students, before a slideshow of Copleston over the years taking people on a trip down memory lane.

Current principal Andy Green will then give a presentation on Copleston's vision for the future, before students give people tours of the current building before the demolition of two teaching blocks.

Copleston High School headteacher Andrew Green. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOLCopleston High School headteacher Andrew Green. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

This newspaper will also produce a Copleston Over The Years nostalgia special, full of photos from the school's past.

Mr Green said: "As you will be aware Copleston is incredibly fortunate to have been provided with Department for Education funding to have a brand new school built and I am sure many of you will be aware that this building project has been on-going since January 2019.

"We are now fast approaching the date when the new building will be handed over to the school and learning will start in the new building straight after the Easter break.

Come as you please day at Copleston High School in 1984Come as you please day at Copleston High School in 1984

"The second phase of this building project is the removal of certain parts of the current school. While we are very excited about the new build, this second phase will bring an element of reflection for many of us that have been associated with Copleston over the years.

"Many of you will have spent years walking the corridors of the current building as teachers or will have visited the school on numerous occasions. The school will hold so many fond memories for so many people.

"As a school we have, quite rightly, spent a lot of time considering the best way to celebrate both Copleston looking back and Copleston looking forward and it was felt that this event would be a lovely way to say thank you to all those people that have had a significant association with the school over the years whether as a member of staff, a student, a governor or a member of the business community."

■ What are your memories of Copleston High School? Write, giving your full contact details, here.

