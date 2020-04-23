E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Laptops loaned to Ipswich students during coronavirus crisis

23 April, 2020 - 11:01
Copleston High School in Ipswich has loaned the laptops to pupils who might not otherwise have access to their own computer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Ipswich students without access to their own computers have been loaned laptops by Copleston High School so they can complete schoolwork at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Copleston High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCopleston High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Gippeswyk Community Educational Trust school reconfigured 120 laptops that are usually used within normal lessons and activities, after the UK-wide lockdown was brought in to prevent the spread of the disease.

The equipment was then dropped on the doorsteps of pupils who most needed them, because they may not have a PC of their own to use.

And the school is also benefitting from a donation of 12 chromebooks from the company Drax, each with a dongle containing three months of free internet data usage.

Principal Andy Green said the laptops have been given to young people who might have to share equipment with siblings or parents, making it harder to learn on their own.

Those who only have a mobile phone as oppose to a computer have also benefited, as even hi-tech smartphones are not ideal for several hours of learning a day.

Like others, Copleston has had to quickly adapt to the Covid-19 outbreak after it was forced to close to all pupils, except the children of key workers with no other option but to send their children to school.

Unable to deliver conventional lessons, it has created online learning packages so young people can continue to study at home.

In Copleston’s case, that include screencasts, online presentations, materials to read and regular email contact with teachers to check on the progress of work.

Family's heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while 'on the mend' from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for two street robberies in Ipswich town centre

Asghar Hashemi was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

6 bakeries offering afternoon tea and cake delivery in Suffolk

Celebrate National Tea Day with some tasty treats Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called to Orwell Bridge after concerns for woman's safety

Police were called to the Orwell Bridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Growers urged to flag seasonal job vacancies as 'Pick for Britain' website goes live

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw at his farm at Fordham, near Colchester Picture: JOHN COTTLE

Colchester Zoo welcomes adorable new arrival during lockdown

An adorable baby tamandua has been born at Colchester Zoo during lockdown. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Daughter's fight for answers after 'gentle, caring' dad dies of coronavirus

Sisters Lisa and Clare with dad Dennis Ely Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Laptops loaned to Ipswich students during coronavirus crisis

Copleston High School in Ipswich has loaned the laptops to pupils who might not otherwise have access to their own computer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
