Laptops loaned to Ipswich students during coronavirus crisis

Ipswich students without access to their own computers have been loaned laptops by Copleston High School so they can complete schoolwork at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The Gippeswyk Community Educational Trust school reconfigured 120 laptops that are usually used within normal lessons and activities, after the UK-wide lockdown was brought in to prevent the spread of the disease.

The equipment was then dropped on the doorsteps of pupils who most needed them, because they may not have a PC of their own to use.

And the school is also benefitting from a donation of 12 chromebooks from the company Drax, each with a dongle containing three months of free internet data usage.

Principal Andy Green said the laptops have been given to young people who might have to share equipment with siblings or parents, making it harder to learn on their own.

Those who only have a mobile phone as oppose to a computer have also benefited, as even hi-tech smartphones are not ideal for several hours of learning a day.

Like others, Copleston has had to quickly adapt to the Covid-19 outbreak after it was forced to close to all pupils, except the children of key workers with no other option but to send their children to school.

Unable to deliver conventional lessons, it has created online learning packages so young people can continue to study at home.

In Copleston’s case, that include screencasts, online presentations, materials to read and regular email contact with teachers to check on the progress of work.