E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jobs market tougher for Ipswich school leavers - headteacher's stark careers warning

15 January, 2020 - 07:01
Copleston High School principal Andrew Green. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Copleston High School principal Andrew Green. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Archant

Teenagers in Suffolk are leaving school into a tougher world where there are fewer jobs available - with harder competition and ever higher demands for qualifications, an Ipswich headteacher has warned.

While passing exams has always been important, several careers - from engineering, plumbing, nursing, journalism and even teaching - have historically offered alternative routes for those without traditional qualifications such as A-levels, O-levels and GCSEs.

Typically those people have been able to progress to top positions through experience or by studying for qualifications while working.

But Andy Green, principal of Copleston High School in Ipswich, said many of the old ways up the career ladder are no longer available without good qualifcations in the first place.

"The jobs students used to be able to go into with minimal qualifications are now so limited," he said.

Mr Green spoke out about the "highly competitive" new world in a bid to warn young people and parents about the crucial need to achieve good exam grades if they are to stand the strongest chance of future success.

A decline in traditional manufacturing jobs, caused by the closure of factories across Suffolk over the years, means that "demand has outstripped supply" - and those positions left now call for a higher level of qualification than before.

You may also want to watch:

"If you really do want to get a decent job, it is much less likely to be in manufacturing and more likely to be in the service sector," said Mr Green.

"A well-paid job in the service sector will require a decent level of qualifications."

Copleston has added an extra hour of "compulsory revision" to the school day for year-11 pupils to ensure they are prepared - a controversial move for some, but welcomed by many.

Mr Green believes the approach is essential to ensure young people leave with the best grades and go into the world with higher chances of success - and has pointed to the school's higher Progress 8 score, which assesses the difference between children from when they start to when they finish, as proof of its success.

At +0.36, Copleston is consistently rated "well or above average" for schools by the Department for Education.

Mr Green has also allocated part of the school's budget for consultancy Maximize Your Potential to hold sessions for hundreds of GCSE and A-level students on exam strategies, to motivate them and ensure they prepare for tests in the right way.

"It doesn't matter what you want to go and be - whether it's a top barrister, consultant or you want to be running your own business as a plumber or plasterer," the headteacher said.

"If you don't get the qualifications these days, you won't get into any post-16 careers.

"So many people are applying for places available, if you haven't got strong grades you won't get a place."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge OPEN after heavy winds force closure

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Reports of abandoned vehicles in Ipswich at 14 per week, new data reveals

Abandoned vehicles use a lot of resources to sort, according to Ipswich Borough Council. File picture: ARCHANT

Jobs market tougher for Ipswich school leavers - headteacher’s stark careers warning

Copleston High School principal Andrew Green. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Orwell Bridge closure on second day running sparks anger

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 0-0 draw at Oxford United

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists