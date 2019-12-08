Gallery

First glimpse inside Copleston High School's massive new building

The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

These are the first pictures inside a major Ipswich school's multi-million pound new building being created to provide the most hi-tech, modern facilities for future generations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Pictured is one of the new corridors with a red colour scheme. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Pictured is one of the new corridors with a red colour scheme. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Work has been ongoing since the start of this year to create the massive new teaching block at Copleston High School, which will help the academy to cater for an extra 200 students.

Although some of the old Copleston site - familiar to so many in Ipswich over the past 80 years - will remain, two teaching blocks will be demolished and the majority of the school moved to the new site near the Foxhall Road entrance.

The aim is to give young people today and in the years and decades to come the very best facilities in which to learn and move forward to a bright future.

The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Pictured is one of the new science laboratories. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Pictured is one of the new science laboratories. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Gone will be the old-style narrow school corridors in favour of bigger classrooms and more open spaces, including new sports and drama studios and science laboratories.

Heating will be modern and efficient, making life more comfortable for teachers and the school's 1,800 students, while the first pictures inside show bright colour schemes and a great deal more space.

The expansion, which is being supported by the Department for Education, was given the green light by Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee last year to allow the popular, over-subscribed school to meet a growing demand for school places.

The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

You may also want to watch:

A planning application at the time said: "The new build is aimed at replacing the existing outdated facilities, providing outstanding teaching facilities to allow students to thrive in a comfortable learning environment."

MORE: High school in Ipswich set for major revamp to accommodate 200 extra pupils

The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Pictured is what will be the new reception area. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Pictured is what will be the new reception area. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Copleston High School principal Andy Green said: "The young people are getting the building that they deserve.

"It's great for the community and it's great for Copleston students and parents. They are prepared to work hard - so let's give them the best facilities to do it in."

The school has boasted some strong results in recent years, with 70% of year-11s getting at least a grade four in English in maths this year.

The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Pictured is one of the classrooms. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH The new building at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Pictured is one of the classrooms. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

MORE: Is Copleston High School right to extend day by an hour for 'compulsory revision'?

At +0.36, school's Progress 8 score - which assesses the difference between children from when they start to when they finish - has been the best in Ipswich for the past two years and is consistently rated "well above or above" average for schools by the Department for Education.

■ What are your memories of the old Copleston High School? Comment below or write, giving your full contact details, here.