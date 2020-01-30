Thieves smash manhole cover and steal copper cables

A manhole cover was smashed and copper cabling cut and stolen just outside Ipswich, police have said.

Thieves broke into a manhole cover in Seven Hills, Felixstowe Road, Nacton, between 1am and 5pm on Tuesday.

Once inside, between 200 and 300 metres of copper cabling was cut and stolen.

Police now want to hear from witnesses to the theft.

Contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/5952/20, with information.

Alternatively, visit their website, or send the force an email.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Their online form can be accessed here.