E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich road partially blocked as oil spills following crash

PUBLISHED: 14:14 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 27 May 2020

Crofton Road in Ipswich remains partially blocked following a crash involving a Ford Transit van and a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crofton Road in Ipswich remains partially blocked following a crash involving a Ford Transit van and a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich road remains partially blocked after a crash between a van and a car saw oil spill in the road.

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the crash in Crofton Road at 1.30pm Wednesday, May 27.

The crash involved a Ford Transit van and a car.

The road remains partially blocked and oil has spilled into the road.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said no one is believed to have suffered any injuries.

Police remain at the scene.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Delays after car loses wheel on Orwell Bridge

A car has lost a wheel while driving over the Orwell Bridge causing long delays. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teen trio in court charged with murder of Richard Day outside Ipswich takeaway

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

John Lewis reveals exact date for reopening of Ipswich store

John Lewis at Home, Ipswich, is one of the 13 UK branches reopening to the public in June. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More slots open for householders at Suffolk waste recycling tips

Reopening recycling centres like that at Foxhall has been successful. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rock snakes begin to slither across Suffolk

Jenson and Cohen MacDonald with the Bramford rock snake Picture: LAUREN MACDONALD
Drive 24