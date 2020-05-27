Ipswich road partially blocked as oil spills following crash
PUBLISHED: 14:14 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 27 May 2020
An Ipswich road remains partially blocked after a crash between a van and a car saw oil spill in the road.
Suffolk police were called to the scene of the crash in Crofton Road at 1.30pm Wednesday, May 27.
The crash involved a Ford Transit van and a car.
The road remains partially blocked and oil has spilled into the road.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said no one is believed to have suffered any injuries.
Police remain at the scene.
