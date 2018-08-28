Have you seen Corisha Bailey?

Corisha Bailey, 34, went missing from Ipswich Hospital around 3.50pm on Sunday November 25 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing Ipswich woman.

Officers want to locate Corisha Bailey, from Holbrook in Shotley pensinsula, who has been missing since around 3.50pm on Sunday November 25.

The 34-year-old, who was in Ipswich Hospital before going missing, left the hospital around this time and has not been seen since.

She is described as black, about 5ft 5ins and of slim build. Her hair is described as curly and shoulder-length.

Anyone who has seen her or a person matching the description given or has knowledge of her whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Police ask that the public quote CAD 194 of Sunday 25 November.