Council reopens Corn Exchange toilets ahead of retail return

Published: 12:44 PM March 18, 2021

Ipswich Borough Council is reopening the Corn Exchange toilets to the public and extending opening hours ahead of the easing of lockdown.

From this week, the Major's Corner public toilets' opening hours have been extended to 10am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, while the Corn Exchange facilities will again open to the public as during the easing of the first national lockdown.

The toilets there will be open from 10am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Around 1,000 people are said to have used the facilities every week last year.

Sarah Barber, council portfolio holder for the town centre, said: "Although the council has kept its own public toilets open during lockdown, we know that the closure of other toilets in shopping centres and cafes has significantly reduced the level of provision and has caused problems for some people visiting the town centre.

“I am pleased that we are able to take this action to extend toilet provision for people who are out and about.”

Toilets at the Sailmakers shopping centre are expected to reopen on April 12 to coincide with the return of non-essential retail.



