Cornhenge cleared for Last Night of Proms on Ipswich Cornhill

All that is left of Cornhenge is the fence panels put up to allow its dismantling. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Ipswich "Cornhenge" sculpture has disappeared in time for this weekend's musical extravaganza on the town's Cornhill.

All that is left of Cornhenge is the fence panels put up to allow its dismantling. Picture: PAUL GEATER All that is left of Cornhenge is the fence panels put up to allow its dismantling. Picture: PAUL GEATER

It has taken contractors called in by the Ipswich Vision Partnership just over two weeks to remove the Four Gateways - as they were formally named - away from the Cornhill because they did not meet the specifications for the artwork.

The area, in front of the former Grimwades store, will be left clear - allowing a future tenant of the building to set up outdoor tables if it is taken by restaurant or cafe.

By Tuesday lunchtime all that was left was a pile of fence panels waiting to be removed.

The completion of the work means the Cornhill will be clear for its next major event - the Last Night of the Proms from London's Albert Hall and outdoor concert venues across the country on Saturday evening. A good crowd is expected for the free Cornhill event with big screen, flags and whistles.

No money was ever paid for Cornhenge because it did not meet the specification laid down for the artwork - but there has been a cost for the removal of the plinths and the creation of a new open area in that corner of the Cornhill.