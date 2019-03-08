E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cornhenge slabs start to come down from Ipswich Cornhill - in time for Last Night celebrations

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 02 September 2019

The first elements of "Cornhenge" are being removed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

The first elements of Ipswich Cornhill's controversial "Four Gateways" statue have been removed as workers prepare to clear the area outside the former Grimwades store.

It was confirmed last week that "Cornhenge" would be removed and not replaced after the Ipswich Vision Partnership considered the future of a sculpture that never caught the public imagination.

It should have been made of polished concrete with a marble-like appearance, but the dull grey which showed up rust stains never attracted public support.

All elements of the sculpture should be cleared within the next few days - and the area where they stood should then be paved over to increase the open space on the Cornhill.

The complete removal programme for the sculpture should be completed by the end of next week, leaving more space for the large-screen relay of the Last Night of the Proms which is due to be shown on September 13.

The fate of Cornhenge will be to be taken away and broken up - a spokesman for the borough council said there were no plans to sell chunks of the concrete as a souvenir to a town centre landmark that never won the hearts of the town's residents!

