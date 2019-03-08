Few tears for Cornhenge as contractors move on to Ipswich Cornhill to remove plinths

Barriers have gone up around "Cornhenge" on Ipswich Cornhill before work starts on removing the structure, Picture; PAUL GEATER Archant

The news that the "Cornhenge" plinths in the centre of Ipswich has received a widespread welcome after they were revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since the news broke more than 200 people have commented on our website and Facebook page - and the overwhelming majority will be pleased to see the back of the plinths which were formally named "The Four Gateways" on Ipswich's revamped Cornhill.

The Ipswich Vision Partnership, which oversaw the revamp of the Cornhill, never paid for the plinths because their rough concrete finish which could not be polished was not in the specification that was ordered - they should have looked like polished marble.

They were due to be replaced - but after talking to businesses and other Cornhill users it was decided to leave the space in front of the former Grimwades store empty. It might eventually be used for outdoor tables if a cafe or restaurant takes on the unit there.

Vera Gair on Facebook summed up many people's comments: "Good news for Cornhill and I am glad the council didn't pay for them in the first place. Just a pity about the money that will be wasted to remove them."

You may also want to watch:

Many people called for the Cornhill to have more trees and flowers planted.

Karen Simmons wrote: "Planting some trees and flowers would look a lot prettier than those concrete slabs."

And Cindy Cullum-Mchugh wrote: "Should be replaced with nice round flower beds and circular seating around it . You should look at Bury and Colchester for much better ideas."

There were still some objections to the whole Cornhill remodelling. Alan Hillyard wrote: "Well that's a start! Now we just need the naff fountains, steps and awful paving sorted out. Given time we might just get a usable space back."

But there were some supporters of Cornhenge - albeit a small minority. Lu Lu wrote: "I think it's a real shame ... I like the theory behind the sculpture. Art is in the eye of the beholder.

"If it makes a person question and look up the reasons why the sculpture was built, it's a good thing."

Work to remove the plinths started on Wednesday after they were sealed off on Tuesday. They are due to be gone and the area re-paved in time for the big screen showing of Last Night of the Proms on the Cornhill on September 14.