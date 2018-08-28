Craft market opens to bring festive feel to new Cornhill in Ipswich

The Christmas Craft Market has opened on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture; PAUL GEATER Archant

Ipswich’s Christmas Craft Market has opened on the Cornhill – the first time the area has been used for a major event since its refurbishment was completed at the start of last month.

Selling a range of crafts and Christmas gifts varying from cheese to African carvings, the market will be based on the Cornhill for the next two weeks.

On its first day of trading, it was attracting a steady stream of shoppers to its prominent position in the heart of the town – and traders are hoping that people with full wallets will be making their way there between now and December 23.

The Craft Market is run by Eden Crafts, which runs specialist markets across the country – including the Suffolk Show – and if it is successful it could become a regular festive event on the Cornhill.

More events are being lined up for the Cornhill over the next few months.