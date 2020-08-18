E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Cornhill suffers another delay – but at last completion is near!

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 August 2020

Work was continuing at Ipswich Cornhill on Tuesday - but officials said it should be finished by Wednesday. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Work was continuing at Ipswich Cornhill on Tuesday - but officials said it should be finished by Wednesday. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

More than 21 months after it was first unveiled as “completed,” work on Ipswich Cornhill should be finally completed by Wednesday, according to the borough council.

That is still nearly a week longer than planned after contractors Brooks & Wood failed to meet a “final deadline” to have the work completed by August 15.

The minor works to improve safety at the Cornhill have taken more than twice as long as the actual rebuilding work in 2018 to complete – and have been privately described by some senior Labour councillors as a “total disaster” for the town centre.

The £3.6m rebuilding of the Cornhill paid for by Ipswich council, Suffolk County Council, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and contributions from business, was completed in November 2018 after nine months’ work.

MORE: Cornhill work finally complete – in November 2018

You may also want to watch:

However within a few weeks there had been accidents with people tripping on the new surface and a tragedy when elderly Ipswich man John Stow died in hospital the day after falling down some of the steps.

An immediate safety audit let to the installation of some new planters to make it clearer where the steps were, and a full safety report was commissioned. That took several months to prepare and it was not until last autumn that work to implement its recommendations started.

That had to be suspended over Christmas because it started so late – and then the final section of the work was delayed when lockdown was introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

When non-essential shops in the town centre did start to reopen there was frustration that the Cornhill remained a building site – but the council insisted the work would be completed by August 15.

That didn’t please everyone. One Labour councillor said: “The delays to getting these repairs finished have been a total disaster. Even with the pandemic it shouldn’t have taken from January 2019 (when Mr Stow died) until August 2020 to get some fairly minor improvements completed.”

Ongoing restrictions after the lockdown mean that most events on the Cornhill planned for 2020 have been cancelled because of problems with social distancing, but the Sunday farmers’ markets once a month on the Cornhill are due to resume in September.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

A helicopter and several boats could be seen scouring the sea near to Felixstowe beach this afternoon. Picture: ADAM FARNWORTH

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

A helicopter and several boats could be seen scouring the sea near to Felixstowe beach this afternoon. Picture: ADAM FARNWORTH

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Matchday Live: El Mizouni scores a stunner to put Town four up in game one at Colchester

Aaron Drinan celebrates his first goal at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Ipswich Cornhill suffers another delay – but at last completion is near!

Work was continuing at Ipswich Cornhill on Tuesday - but officials said it should be finished by Wednesday. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

A helicopter and several boats could be seen scouring the sea near to Felixstowe beach this afternoon. Picture: ADAM FARNWORTH

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus on the visual arts: ‘It’s become much harder for artists to make a living’

Ceramicist Dominic Upson from just outside Stowmarket said lockdown had a negtaive impact on his creativity, adding he needed an outlet to sell is work Picture: CONTRIBUTED