Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs inspire free music festival on Ipswich Cornhill

It's not just in Chantry Park that Ipswich is alive with music over the Bank Holiday weekend - more sounds are on offer on a special stage on the Cornhill.

The Music: Made in Suffolk festival is being held from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday to give local bands and solo artists the chance to bring their sounds to a wider audience.

Many of those who stopped to listen to these sounds will have been moving on to Chantry Park to see Ed Sheeran and The Darkness later in the day.

The event was promoted by the borough council and Ipswich Vision Partnership to tie in with the town's weekend at the centre of the musical world as Ed Sheeran arrived for his four homecoming gigs to end his mammoth two-year world tour.

Acts on the Cornhill include Adam Thomas, The Silbury's, Alton Wahlberg, Jax & Co and The Ashton Jones Project.

The show is supported by BBC Radio Suffolk, with Wayne Bavin the compere on Saturday and Stephen 'Foz' Foster on Sunday.

The crowds might not be so large - but the music is free and the audience certainly had much less difficulty getting home after the show!