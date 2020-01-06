E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Cornhill work resumes - but won't be finished until Easter

PUBLISHED: 07:27 07 January 2020

Workmen carry out further repairs to areas around the steps in the Cornhill in the centre of Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Work to replace paving on Ipswich Cornhill has restarted after it was suspended for two weeks over the Christmas period.

The new paving is designed to be safer and make it easier for Cornhill users to see the steps that were created when the area was revamped during 2018.

It will take another five weeks to complete this part of the work - the steps should be finished by February 14.

But there will still be more work to be completed. A new permanent balustrade is due to be installed along the top of the tapering step in front of the Old Post Office building and new planters are due to be installed.

Those works are not expected to be completed until the end of March or early April - during schools' Easter holidays.

The safety work was commissioned after a full inspection of the Cornhill following a number of accidents there last winter - including the tragedy of Ipswich man John Stow who died in hospital the day after falling down on the steps beside the Town Hall.

Ipswich Council leader David Ellesmere said it was a pity the work would take so long to complete - but it was important to get the work completed as it needed to be.

He said: "We have had to speak to experts and to check every aspect of the safety work we are doing at the Cornhill - we don't want to just be fast. We want it to be done properly.

"It is taking some time, but once it is completed at the end of March that should be it - I don't think there is anything else to do to the Cornhill.

"And it is not as if this work is making it impossible to use the Cornhill. The work is only being done on a small area of the Cornhill at any one time and it will make it much better once it is all completed."

There are only a limited number of events planned for the Cornhill over the first three months of the year - but the calendar starts to get busier once spring arrives.

The fountains are due to be switched on again if the weather is good over the Easter Bank Holiday.

Mr Ellesmere said there was always the threat of bad weather over the winter period which could cause delays for any engineering work like this - however at present there is no cold spell being predicted in either short or long-term weather forecasts for the next few weeks.

