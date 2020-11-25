Coronavirus rates again drop across Suffolk – but Ipswich on the rise

Published: 9:13 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 5:57 PM December 1, 2020

Coronavirus rates in Ipswich have continued to rise into the mid 100s – although the rest of Suffolk has seen a reduction.

According to the latest coronavirus case data, collated by Public Health England, most areas of Suffolk remain among the lowest nationwide for case rates in the week to November 21.

The case rate in Ipswich rose from 85.5 per 100,000 to 153.4 in the seven days to November 21, after 210 cases were recorded in the borough. In the previous week, to November 14, 117 new cases of Covid-19 had been identified.

Rates have continued to rise in the town in recent days, despite having dropped below 100 last week – around the same time Ipswich Borough Council issued a coronavirus alert to residents.

Ipswich does however remain much lower than much of England, ranking as 181st out of 315 local authority areas for its case rate.

In comparison, Swale in Kent ranks highest with a case rate of 535.0.

Babergh, which had seen figures soar following an outbreak in Hadleigh, is seeing its figure decline.

In the seven days to November 21, 121 new cases were recorded – down from 139 the week prior – causing its case rate to drop from 151 per 100,000 to 131.5.

East Suffolk’s figure dropped from 85.4 per 100,000 to 71 during the same time frame, while West Suffolk saw a slight decline from 64.8 per 100,000 to 63.7.

Mid Suffolk has the second lowest case rate in the county at 57.8 per 100,000, down from 60.6 in the seven days to November 14.

In north Essex, Braintree has the highest figure after the case rate rose from 115.3 per 100,000 to 108.8

Uttlesford’s figure has dropped from 135.8 to 103, with Colchester following suit having dropped from 93.5 to 66.8.

In Maldon, the case rate dropped from 100.1 to 66.2, while Tendring – which has consistently ranked among the lowest nationwide – saw its figure marginally rise to 63.5 per 100,000 to 62.8.

In England, the rate dropped from 274.6 per 100,000 to 208.7.