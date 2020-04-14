E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

21 suspected and two confirmed coronavirus cases at Ipswich care home

PUBLISHED: 10:01 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 14 April 2020

Two Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at the Beech Lawn Residential Home in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Two Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at the Beech Lawn Residential Home in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich care home is understood to be dealing with suspected coronavirus cases in 21 out of 23 residents.

Two patients from Beech Lawn Residential Home in Hadleigh Road are also understood to have tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital.

A concerned relative said fellow residents developed stomach problems, tiredness and spikes in temperature.

“I just feel so sorry for the carers because they are on their knees and I just feel the whole situation is terrible,” they said.

“We’ve been asking what we can do to help.

MORE: ‘I don’t sleep’ – Manager says care homes ‘are being forgotten’ in coronavirus crisis

“They were locked down from last Monday after there were two confirmed cases.

“I’m supporting the care staff all the way through this.

“It’s like a ticking time bomb.

“The last time I saw my relative was on March 20 because it was locked down to visitors.

“It’s so hard not being able to visit but I understand why we can’t.

“There are some things that do worry me. I think the care homes are a different situation to the rest of the community – they’re being left behind and not thought about in the same way that hospitals are.”

The relative said they desperately want to see their loved one – they developed symptoms of suspected Covid-19 on Thursday which have got worse over the weekend.

Some residents are understood to have already recovered from the illness.

MORE: All the latest coronavirus news in your area

It comes as chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said coronavirus had been detected in 92 care homes across the UK just yesterday. He said around 13.5% of all UK homes were affected – but did not specify a number.

There are an estimated 11,300 care homes across Britain.

• Join our coronavirus Facebook group and sign up for our newsletter to stay updated with the latest news where you live.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

21 suspected and two confirmed coronavirus cases at Ipswich care home

Two Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at the Beech Lawn Residential Home in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

21 suspected and two confirmed coronavirus cases at Ipswich care home

Two Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at the Beech Lawn Residential Home in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

21 suspected and two confirmed coronavirus cases at Ipswich care home

Two Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at the Beech Lawn Residential Home in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Scammers take advantage of lockdown by trying to fine people seen driving their cars

Citizens Advice took reports of people being sent scam emails demanding money Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Town youngster Dobra close to signing new long-term contract

Armando Dobra, pictured with Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert, is close to signing a new contract. Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘It would have been blasphemous’ - former Norwich midfielder Russell on his Ipswich move that never happened

Former Norwich midfielder Darel Russell has been discussing a potential move to Ipswich Town in 2001. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘Costa-style’ café with outdoor seating planned for school’s heritage centre

The Royal Hospital School, in Holbrook, from the air Picture: MIKE PAGE
Drive 24