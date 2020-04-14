Breaking

21 suspected and two confirmed coronavirus cases at Ipswich care home

Two Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at the Beech Lawn Residential Home in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich care home is understood to be dealing with suspected coronavirus cases in 21 out of 23 residents.

Two patients from Beech Lawn Residential Home in Hadleigh Road are also understood to have tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital.

A concerned relative said fellow residents developed stomach problems, tiredness and spikes in temperature.

“I just feel so sorry for the carers because they are on their knees and I just feel the whole situation is terrible,” they said.

“We’ve been asking what we can do to help.

“They were locked down from last Monday after there were two confirmed cases.

“I’m supporting the care staff all the way through this.

“It’s like a ticking time bomb.

“The last time I saw my relative was on March 20 because it was locked down to visitors.

“It’s so hard not being able to visit but I understand why we can’t.

“There are some things that do worry me. I think the care homes are a different situation to the rest of the community – they’re being left behind and not thought about in the same way that hospitals are.”

The relative said they desperately want to see their loved one – they developed symptoms of suspected Covid-19 on Thursday which have got worse over the weekend.

Some residents are understood to have already recovered from the illness.

It comes as chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said coronavirus had been detected in 92 care homes across the UK just yesterday. He said around 13.5% of all UK homes were affected – but did not specify a number.

There are an estimated 11,300 care homes across Britain.

