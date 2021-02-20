News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Hotels host charity Covid-themed bake off - which cake is your favourite?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:28 AM February 20, 2021   
Hotel staff from across Suffolk have held a charity coronavirus-themed bake-off competition

Hotel staff from across Suffolk have held a charity coronavirus-themed bake-off competition to help their local community.

Furloughed hospitality staff at the Cameron Ventures Group, which runs four Best Western hotels across Suffolk, took part in the competition aimed to help vulnerable people.

A toilet roll cake

Entries included a virus-shaped cake and a toilet roll sponge, while a vaccine-themed bake took home the crown after proving a hit on social media.

The cakes were then donated to vulnerable people who lived nearby the hotels.

The winning cake was vaccine-themed

Brian Keane, managing director of Cameron Ventures Group, said the competition showed the importance of keeping spirits high.

Mr Keane said: "Obviously everyone has been furloughed at the minute, so we decided to host the competition to bring people together.

"It was a chance to do something different, have some fun and help vulnerable people – we are all in the same boat in fighting this pandemic."

Staff at a number of Best Western hotels across Suffolk have held a charity coronavirus-themed bake off

