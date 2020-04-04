E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich street meet for daily ‘tea parties’ to boost community spirit

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 April 2020

Janette and Nick Powell wave to their neighbours in Cobbold Street from their doorstep every night at 6pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Janette and Nick Powell wave to their neighbours in Cobbold Street from their doorstep every night at 6pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The people of Cobbold Street in Ipswich have been hosting daily “tea parties” in their front gardens in a bid to boost spirits during the coronavirus lockdown.

Residents of Cobbold Street in Ipswich are keeping their spirits up by coming to their doors at 6pm every night to wave and see each other for a cup of tea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNResidents of Cobbold Street in Ipswich are keeping their spirits up by coming to their doors at 6pm every night to wave and see each other for a cup of tea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents in the street have been stepping outside their front doors every day at 6pm to ensure their neighbours are not alone while the enforced lockdown measures continue.

Standing within their own gardens and armed with cups of tea and slices of cake, they have also been spreading messages of support to NHS staff and key workers during the crisis.

Pauline Astley said: “A massive thank you to everyone for all they do – the nurses, the doctors, the carers, the supermarkets staying open for us and everyone else who helps us. Thank you so much.”

Janette Powell added: “To all the NHS staff out there working so hard, I hope you all keep well throughout this and go home to your families at the end of the day. Our love to you all.”

Mary waving to her neighbours during the daily tea parties Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMary waving to her neighbours during the daily tea parties Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Elsewhere, residents in Cemetery Road have shown their support for key workers by displaying messages in their windows, while also hosting a dance party alongside those in Suffolk Road, Tuddenham Avenue, Hervey Street, Finchley Street and Bransbury Gardens on Saturday morning, April 4.

Helen Newton and Pauline Astley chatting with their neighbours from across the road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHelen Newton and Pauline Astley chatting with their neighbours from across the road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

