Podcast: Teacher talks homeschooling and why Year 11s still deserve a send-off

In today’s EADT Daily podcast an Ipswich teacher talks homeschooling tips, how coronavirus is impacting his GCSE students, and why it’s important to give Year 11s a proper goodbye.

Parents and students are coming to the end of their first week of homeschooling, with some feeling stressed, others concerned they haven’t done enough and some enjoying the relaxed change of lifestyle.

Here we spoke to Jason Foulcher, who is head of Year 10 and 11 at Ormiston Endeavour Academy, to find out how his school has been adapting to the lockdown requirements.

He discusses the initial shock, how he has been impressed by his students’ maturity, and the advice he is giving to all of his pupils about keeping fit and active.

