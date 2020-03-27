E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Podcast: Teacher talks homeschooling and why Year 11s still deserve a send-off

PUBLISHED: 15:47 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 27 March 2020

Jason Foulger joins us for today's podcast to talk about the first week of homeschooling. Picture: JASON FOULGER

Jason Foulger joins us for today's podcast to talk about the first week of homeschooling. Picture: JASON FOULGER

JASON FOULGER

In today’s EADT Daily podcast an Ipswich teacher talks homeschooling tips, how coronavirus is impacting his GCSE students, and why it’s important to give Year 11s a proper goodbye.

Parents and students are coming to the end of their first week of homeschooling, with some feeling stressed, others concerned they haven’t done enough and some enjoying the relaxed change of lifestyle.

More: Your home-schooling questions answered - and remember, we can’t do more than our best

Here we spoke to Jason Foulcher, who is head of Year 10 and 11 at Ormiston Endeavour Academy, to find out how his school has been adapting to the lockdown requirements.

He discusses the initial shock, how he has been impressed by his students’ maturity, and the advice he is giving to all of his pupils about keeping fit and active.

Make sure you listen to the podcast and let us know what you think – for a full list of the podcasts we have conducted this week see here.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our news alerts.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘After a few weeks, your background as a player doesn’t inspire them’ - Ex-defender on ‘leader’ Lambert’s management style

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been called a 'leader' by former player Jens Berthel Askou. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suffolk thanks teachers and school staff during coronavirus crisis

Mrs Welsh and Harper showing what they made to be displayed outside their school Picture: ST MARYS C OF E PRIMARY SCHOOL

WATCH: Empty streets across Suffolk’s towns due to coronavirus

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country goes into lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

£7.5m scheme to train 6,000 carers in Suffolk and Norfolk

Suffolk and Norfolk has secured millions of pounds to upskill 6,000 carers across the two counties. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Primary school places are still due to be announced on April 16

Parents have been wondering whether primary school places will still be announced in April due to coronavirus. Stock image Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE
Drive 24