Corona cuts - see the latest home haircuts

Andy Cotton shaved his head after letting partner Ariane have a go with the clippers. Picture: ANDY COTTON Archant

As lockdown continues, even more people in Suffolk are picking up the scissors and clippers and cutting their own hair, or asking their partner to do it for them.

Yumie Kanamoto decided now was the time to take the plunge and shave it all off. Picture: YUMIE KANAMOTO Yumie Kanamoto decided now was the time to take the plunge and shave it all off. Picture: YUMIE KANAMOTO

Andy Cotton, 33, from Ipswich bought himself a fancy set of hair styling products and decided to let his other half Ariane have a go.

“She watched a short YouTube clip,” he explained. “She assured me she knew what she was doing.”

“The scissor work was fine, but epic disaster on the clippers. She had no choice but to zap it off.”

Despite Ariane’s disastrous clipper work, Andy admitted that on the plus side you can’t see his grey hairs anymore – it’s a win some lose some situation it seems.

Sarah Marriott cut her husband Richard's hair and is very pleased with herself. Pictture: SARAH MARRIOTT Sarah Marriott cut her husband Richard's hair and is very pleased with herself. Pictture: SARAH MARRIOTT

Yumie Kanamoto, 41, often cuts her hair herself but thought that now was as good a time than ever to take the whole lot off.

She said: “It was the chance to shave it all as I won’t have to see anyone for a while.”

Tony Stevenson went for the full trim. Picture: TONY STEVENSON Tony Stevenson went for the full trim. Picture: TONY STEVENSON

The Ipswich woman is now rocking a number one all over, as is Tony Stevenson who got rid of his brown floppy locks during lockdown.

Meanwhile Sarah Marriott’s husband Richard trusted her to give him a trim and she was pleasantly surprised by her efforts, saying: “Very pleased with myself!”

His salt and pepper do lost an inch or two but he looked happy enough with the result.

Nicole Mann from Ipswich gave her dark locks and trim and is happy with the sleek result. Picture: NICOLE MANN Nicole Mann from Ipswich gave her dark locks and trim and is happy with the sleek result. Picture: NICOLE MANN

Nicole Mann from Ipswich has gone from waist-length waves to a shorter shoulder-length bob.

