PUBLISHED: 17:54 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 16 April 2020

Andy Cotton shaved his head after letting partner Ariane have a go with the clippers. Picture: ANDY COTTON

Andy Cotton shaved his head after letting partner Ariane have a go with the clippers. Picture: ANDY COTTON

As lockdown continues, even more people in Suffolk are picking up the scissors and clippers and cutting their own hair, or asking their partner to do it for them.

Yumie Kanamoto decided now was the time to take the plunge and shave it all off. Picture: YUMIE KANAMOTOYumie Kanamoto decided now was the time to take the plunge and shave it all off. Picture: YUMIE KANAMOTO

Andy Cotton, 33, from Ipswich bought himself a fancy set of hair styling products and decided to let his other half Ariane have a go.

“She watched a short YouTube clip,” he explained. “She assured me she knew what she was doing.”

“The scissor work was fine, but epic disaster on the clippers. She had no choice but to zap it off.”

Despite Ariane’s disastrous clipper work, Andy admitted that on the plus side you can’t see his grey hairs anymore – it’s a win some lose some situation it seems.

Sarah Marriott cut her husband Richard's hair and is very pleased with herself. Pictture: SARAH MARRIOTTSarah Marriott cut her husband Richard's hair and is very pleased with herself. Pictture: SARAH MARRIOTT

Yumie Kanamoto, 41, often cuts her hair herself but thought that now was as good a time than ever to take the whole lot off.

She said: “It was the chance to shave it all as I won’t have to see anyone for a while.”

Tony Stevenson went for the full trim. Picture: TONY STEVENSONTony Stevenson went for the full trim. Picture: TONY STEVENSON

The Ipswich woman is now rocking a number one all over, as is Tony Stevenson who got rid of his brown floppy locks during lockdown.

Meanwhile Sarah Marriott’s husband Richard trusted her to give him a trim and she was pleasantly surprised by her efforts, saying: “Very pleased with myself!”

His salt and pepper do lost an inch or two but he looked happy enough with the result.

Nicole Mann from Ipswich gave her dark locks and trim and is happy with the sleek result. Picture: NICOLE MANNNicole Mann from Ipswich gave her dark locks and trim and is happy with the sleek result. Picture: NICOLE MANN

Nicole Mann from Ipswich has gone from waist-length waves to a shorter shoulder-length bob.

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children's ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

