Published: 6:07 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 10:33 AM December 9, 2020

Some neighbourhoods in Ipswich have seen Covid rates soar to more than twice the national average in recent weeks, while other parts of town have seen rates fall to more manageable levels.

Ipswich remains the ‘problem area’ in Suffolk with rates still in triple figures while in Mid and East Suffolk rates are among the lowest in the country, according to the latest Public Health England data.

However, even within Ipswich the rates vary hugely.

Dividing the town into Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) – which mostly follow the boundaries of local council wards – nine areas of the town saw a decline in the number of cases in the week to November 28, while seven areas saw cases rise further.

The area with the highest case rate per 100,000 was Broke Hall, which using the government’s boundaries covers as far as Humber Doucy Lane to Bucklesham Road, and had a rate of 333.6 after 23 news cases were confirmed in that week.

In the week to November 21, its case rate was 217.5.

Conversely, the area of Maidenhall, Stoke and Port, which had a rate of 389.6 per 100,000 in the week to November 21, dropped to 184.5 in the week to November 28.

Both figures in Maidenhall and Broke Hall remain higher than the national average, which currently stands at 150.

John Carnall, borough councillor for the Bixley ward, which covers the Broke Hall area, said he was surprised by the figures – but said he hopes it will decline with people following the rules.

Mr Carnall said: “It is difficult to comment on as I can’t understand what has made cases in Broke Hall so high.

“I am surprised that we are on the high side.

“We need to follow the rules – and for those who are able to be vaccinated, I would recommend getting one (when they can). We’ve just got to play by the rules.”

Mr Carnall added he is surprised that the neighbouring Bixley MSOA, which comes under East Suffolk Council, has the lowest case rate of all neighbouring areas at 48.6.

The neighbouring California area also saw a rise to 151.0 per 100,000 – although both Priory Heath to the south and Rushmere to the north saw a decline in cases.