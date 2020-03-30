Video

‘Please stay at home for me’ – Heartbreaking plea from cancer sufferer Amelia, 2

Amelia Lewis was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in November last year Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The family of an Ipswich toddler battling a rare form of cancer are today issuing a powerful plea for people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amelia Lewis with mum Sarah Old and dad Matthew Lewis Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Amelia Lewis with mum Sarah Old and dad Matthew Lewis Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Just months ago Amelia Lewis was living the normal life of a bouncy, energetic two-year-old when parents Sarah Old and Matthew Lewis noticed a lump on her side.

In November her family received the crushing news that she had a rare form of kidney cancer, and would need chemotherapy.

Her parents now say they are “petrified” about what will happen to their little girl during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is horrible, I’ve got this sick feeling of dread in my stomach that won’t go away,” said mum Sarah.

Two-year-old Amelia with mum Sarah Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Two-year-old Amelia with mum Sarah Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“At the moment, we’re focusing all our attention on keeping Amelia safe.

“What’s really frightening is that this week, we’re going to have to go and get treatment at the hospital.

“It’s really scary, and we’re worrying all the time, because there’s so much she could be exposed to.”

MORE: ‘It feels like we are missing out on precious time’ - life under lockdown with terminal cancer

In a poignant plea, Amelia’s family said it only takes one person to pass the virus on to the vulnerable two-year-old.

Amelia Lewis with mum Sarah Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Amelia Lewis with mum Sarah Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“We’re just begging people to stay inside,” Sarah added.

“We have got no choice but to leave the house to get treatment.

“Everyone else has got a choice – people need to think is that really an essential item we need to shop for, is that extra walk really necessary, because being outside will make this coronavirus spread even more quickly.

“We’ve been hearing of people congregating in town in big groups and I just think, no-one is thinking about people like Amelia.

Amelia Lewis with her family - mum Sarah, dad Matthew and siblings Ben and Ellena Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Amelia Lewis with her family - mum Sarah, dad Matthew and siblings Ben and Ellena Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“So please stay at home.

“It only takes one person to pass this on to my daughter.”

Cleaning products are really important to Amelia’s family as they need to keep everything in the house pristine – so she doesn’t catch anything. But because of stockpiling, most are sold out.

MORE: Get the latest Suffolk coronavirus updates straight to your inbox

“It’s just battle after battle after battle,” her mother added.

“We’ve been staying at home and not even going out to get food, we’re trying and struggling to get food delivered as you can’t find any slots.

“Amelia’s white blood cell count is so low, she has something called neutropenia which means her count is very low at 0.5.

“She has no immune system whatsoever. It means any tiny bit of bacteria could make her seriously poorly, even more than she already is.

“The intense chemo she’s going to have will make her even more poorly so we’ve got that coming up next as well.

“When she gets back from hospital we’re going to be constantly worrying – if she spikes in temperature she might have caught the virus which is quite frankly petrifying. Any rise in temperature is an immediate two-night hospital stay.

“We’ve been worrying about nurses coming in and phoning them before they visit to check they’ve taken precautions because our little girl’s life is so precious.”

Although lockdown is helping to keep more people inside, it also means fundraisers in Amelia’s name have been cancelled.

To help, donate to Amelia’s Ray of Sunshine appeal.