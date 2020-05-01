Coronavirus community lifelines: Services and help in Ipswich

Ipswich centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Here are just some of the shops, volunteers and community groups who can help you in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Quiet streets in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Quiet streets in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pubs and restaurants

All pubs, restaurants and cafés in Ipswich are now closed, following guidelines issued by the Government to help control the spread of coronavirus.

A number of eateries now offer a takeaway service, where customers can either choose collection or delivery options.

The Station Hotel is offering a selection of burgers, pub classics and children’s options, which can be ordered from just-eat.co.uk. Delivery starts from 4.30pm and collection from 4.15pm. For more information call 01473 683622 or visit their website.

The Woolpack has started a take-away delivery service for it's customers. Landlady of The Woolpack, Marita Hunter Rodwell outside the pub. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Woolpack has started a take-away delivery service for it's customers. Landlady of The Woolpack, Marita Hunter Rodwell outside the pub. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Forge Kitchen has launched a drive-through collection service for their menu, which features wings, burgers and salads. Orders can be made Thursday to Saturday between 5.30-9.30pm. They are offering 10% off orders and 20% off for all NHS and emergency services. Visit their website or call 01473 232009 for more information.

The Woolpack is offering a full takeaway menu including food, beer and wine with collection or local delivery available. Orders can be made on their website or by calling 01473 215862.

Jaipur Indian Cuisine is delivering and welcoming collections. Deliveries start from 5pm and collections from 5.30pm. To place an order, call 01473 273311 or visit their website.

The Station Hotel, Burrell Road, Ipswich has recently launched a takeaway menu Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA The Station Hotel, Burrell Road, Ipswich has recently launched a takeaway menu Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Transport links

A number of public transport methods are available, however please remember to respect government guidelines and to only travel when it is essential to do so.

Greater Anglia are still providing rail services to and from Ipswich, but express that this should only be used in emergencies and for key workers. For more information visit their website.

Ipswich Buses are still running thoughout Ipswich and two and from local areas. For an up-to-date timetable, please visit their website.

Hawk Express Taxis are running as usual can be reached on 01473 222222 or on their website. Avenue Taxis can be reached on 01473 257777 or via their website.

Local shops

Many local shops have reopened and implemented social distancing measures to keep customers safe while continuing to support the local community.

Mann’s Family Butcher, Nacton Road, is open Monday to Saturday 8am-5.30pm. Call 01473 725846 for more information.

Chantry Butcher, Hawthorn Drive, is open Friday 7am-5pm, Saturday 7am-2pm and Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 7.30am-4.30pm. Call 01473 685860 or click here for more information.

Kays Fruit and Veg are open and offering fresh produce to customers. The Nacton Road branch is open 7.30am-5.30pm and can be contacted on 01473 406413, and the Meredith Road shop is open 7am-5.30pm and can be contacted on 01473 406414.

DIY supplier Barretts of Woodbridge is offering free local delivery. The team can delivery locally for free, and orders can be placed either online or over the phone. Telephone 01394 384300, or click here.

Wickes is taking online orders and has implemented a queue system on the website. A click and collect service is also available for essential items only. Visit their website for more information.

You may also want to watch:

Online support

To keep up to date with the latest news surrounding COVID-19, or to find support search Ipswich Coronavirus News and Support Offered, and Suffolk Coronavirus Updates on Facebook. Both groups have been organised to support members of the community and to update members with reliable news.

Ipswich Anti-Loo Roll Brigade is another useful Facebook group encouraging members to share advice and tips on where essential shopping items can be found in stock.

Local volunteer network

Volunteer Suffolk offer a number of opportunities. Search for opportunities that suit your ability and lifestyle on their website.

Inspiring Ipswich is a project to facilitate the local vision of the Church of England in and around the town. Members want to help churches and individuals uncover the difference faith can make to lives, our communities and our town. Find more information by clicking here.

Churches

All churches in Ipswich are abiding by the governments guidelines but are continuing to find ways to support members of the community, ensuring everyone has access to essential shopping and medical supplies. Father John Thackray from St Mary at the Elms in the town centre says: “Although each parish has responded to the pandemic differently, we are all ensuring we help our members and their neighbours. I, as well as many other priests, am making regular contact with our members to ensure they are both mentally and physically well, and to remind them that someone is there for them. We are here to support everyone, including people who do not regularly attend church as well as those who do not believe in God.” Prayer and candle lighting requests can also be sent to Father John, who can be reached on thereverendfather@hotmail.com.

Schools and education

Ipswich schools and colleges have confirmed that they will be closed to all pupils except ‘children of key workers and the most vulnerable’ from Monday, March 23. The schools are working hard to support pupils and their parents by creating innovative methods to continue education from home. Kimberly Morton, headteacher from Piper’s Vale Primary says: “We have a lovely community here at Piper’s Vale and as the majority of pupils are currently learning at home, we have actively been celebrating some of the amazing work we are seeing. Families that are currently learning from home have the opportunity to pick up weekly work packs to use to support home learning.”

Local people’s views

Ipswich Borough Council Leader Councillor, David Ellesmere says: “Ipswich Borough Council took immediate action to protect the most vulnerable people in our community and has managed to keep key services going throughout the pandemic. This vital work goes on – with the help of many of our staff who have been redeployed to help those delivering vital services. We have continued with our HEARS community alarm service, invested in extra support for people sleeping rough and helped Ipswich Families in Need and other partners with food parcels for those in greatest need. We have helped thousands of council tax-payers on the lowest incomes who are struggling and paid millions of pounds in government grants to many hundreds of businesses. I am proud not only of our staff but of the local NHS workers, food shop staff, volunteers and indeed all Ipswich residents who have shown that by pulling together we can come through this.”

Essential contacts

NHS: 111

Riverside Clinic: 0333 043 3966

Salvation Army Ipswich: 01473 464184

Samaritans Ipswich and East Suffolk: 0330 094 5717

Ipswich Council: 01473 432000

Citizens Advice Bureau: 03444 111 444