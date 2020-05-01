Coronavirus community lifelines: Services and help in Sudbury

Sudbury market on a Saturday before lockdown Picture: Emma Brennan Archant

Here are just some of the shops, volunteers and community groups who can help you in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dough & Co has just launched a takeaway service Picture: Dough & Co Dough & Co has just launched a takeaway service Picture: Dough & Co

Pubs and restaurants

All pubs, restaurants and cafés in Ipswich are now closed, following guidelines issued by the Government to help control the spread of coronavirus.

A number of eateries have started to offer a takeaway service where customers can either collect or have their meals delivered.

Lydia Turkish Kitchen have reopened to provide collection and delivery services from 3-10pm every day. For more information or to order call 01787 466781 or click here.

Laundry Goddess is supporting the Sudbury community throughout the pandemic Picture: Gregg Brown Laundry Goddess is supporting the Sudbury community throughout the pandemic Picture: Gregg Brown

Dough & Co. Pizza is serving delicious woodfired pizzas delivered straight to your front door. Orders can be made from 12-11pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday by calling 01787 313101 or visiting their website.

Painters Café is taking orders for a range of high tea options, including gluten-free and vegan. The café is offering takeaway and delivery services which are free on orders over £25 with 5-mile radius. For more information call 07380 988224 or click here.

The White Horse is serving up traditional pub grub and a variety of beverages after recently launching their new takeaway service, available from 6-10pm daily. Find more information and the full menu click here and call 01787 374321 to place an order. They are offering a collection service and card payment only.

Residents of Sudbury have been creating rainbows and banners in their droves to show their support for keyworkers. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS Residents of Sudbury have been creating rainbows and banners in their droves to show their support for keyworkers. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

Transport links

Cooks Private Hire are offering services to help support vulnerable members of the community by helping them attain shopping and vital medicine. Contact Cooks by visiting their website or by calling 01787 827404 or 07767430737.

Greater Anglian are still providing rail services to and from Sudbury, but express that this should only be used in emergencies and for essential workers. For more information click here.

Chamers Buses are still running in Sudbury. For an updated timetable, please visit their website.

Local shops

A number of shops have implemented social distancing measures so they can remain open and continue serving the community.

Jamie’s Meat Inn is offering free delivery and prioritising vulnerable people. The shop is open with social distancing measures in place, and Jamie has recently launched the ‘isolation pack’. Find out more by visiting Jamie’s website or calling 01787 311104.

Get fresh fruit and veg boxes delivered straight to your door with Cox’s Fruit and Veg. As Saturday regulars on Sudbury Market, the Cox Brother’s boxes have been a proven lifeline throughout the pandemic for many households. They will deliver to many local locations on allotted days. For more information click here or call 07342 041896.

Sudbury Office Supplies provides a range of different business and stationery equipment, and offers free delivery to homes in the area. Click here for more information.

The Laundry Goddess is open Monday to Saturday between 8.30am-1pm and is offering usual services, including duvet, bedding and ironing services. Key workers can take advantage of half price washing and ironing. For more information click here or call 01787 881544.

Weston’s Bakery, which has been named as one of the best bakeries in Suffolk, has reopened with social distancing measures in place. It is offering deliveries and takeaway options for freshly baked goods. Call 01787 313130 or visit their website for more information.

You may also want to watch:

Online support

The Sudbury Community Network Facebook page has proven to be a lifeline for members of the community. The page provides a network which includes churches, charities, councils to help residents stay connected, and aiding vulnerable members with shopping, befriending, overall emotional support and morale. The network includes the Foodbank and are working with local supermarkets to provide surplus fresh food to those in need at this time. Search for Sudbury Community Network on Facebook to the group or click here.

Community Wardens Sudbury is a Facebook group dedicated to helping members of Sudbury. Click here to view the group.

Local volunteer network

The Bridge Project in Sudbury is delivering meals to people living in Great Cornard and Sudbury, Acton, Long Melford and Great Waldingfield. Those in need of the project’s services or who would like to help them out should call 01787 313691. Sudbury Town Council has launched a virtual high street to keep members of the community up to date with changes within the town. Click here for more information.

Churches

Most or all of the activities held by churches in Sudbury have been suspended. Ruth Ridges from Churches Together in Sudbury says: “Although we are currently unable to meet together, this does not stop us from holding one another in prayer and continuing to support one another practically in whatever way that we can.” The group are hoping to set up an online prayer system soon and circulate a newsletter, Church News. The For more information or to sign up to the newsletter click here.

Local people’s views

Penny Wilby from The Best of Sudbury says: “I’m always really impressed with the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit that we have in Sudbury. So many of our wonderful local and independent businesses have thought of ways they can serve the public, help those who are vulnerable, support key workers and continue to contribute to our local economy.”

Essential contacts

NHS: 111

Citizens Advice Bureau: 03444 111 444

Sudbury and District Citizens Advice: sudburycab.org.uk, Twitter and Facebook sudburycitzadvi.

Sudbury Town Council: sudburytowncouncil.co.uk.

Salvation Army Sudbury: 01787310187 or 07790959820

Samaritans Ipswich and East Suffolk: 0330 094 5717