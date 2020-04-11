E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Seven more coronavirus-related deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:02 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 11 April 2020

ESNEFT have announced more deaths. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Another six patients have died at Ipswich Hospital and one at Colchester Hospital after catching coronavirus.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that six patients, three in their 90s, two in their 80s, and one in their 60s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“One patient in their 80s who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Topic Tags:

