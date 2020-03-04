Shops running out of handwash as people stock up amid coronavirus fears

A number of Ipswich retailers have sold out of handwash as well as hand sanitisers as shoppers rush to protect themselves against coronavirus.

Stocks of anti-bacterial handwash are running low in a number of high street retailers in Ipswich.

Shops including Sainsburys, Wilko and Savers had all seen shelves largely emptied by concerned members of the public eager to follow government information to wash hands thoroughly in wake of the virus.

There were reports earlier this week that a number of retailers including Boots, were starting to run out of hand sanitiser gel leading to restrictions on their purchase.

Now, a number of retailers across the town have run out of hand sanitisers including Poundland and B&M.

In one of the stores a shopworker said that demand had been so great that customers were taking hand sanitiser out of her hands before she could even put it on the shelf.

In Superdrug customers were also met with empty shelves instead of hand gel, with a note explaining that the retailer hoped to have more items in stock soon.

