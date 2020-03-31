Video

WATCH: Children make tee-rrific crazy golf course in garden during lockdown

Michelle Smythe's three children (from L-R), Joshua (8), Reece (11) and Finley (4), who all live in Ipswich and have made their own crazy golf course in the garden. Picture: MICHELLE SMYTHE Picture: MICHELLE SMYTHE

With the coronavirus lockdown in full swing three Ipswich brothers have cured their boredom by creating their own crazy golf course in their back garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michelle Smythe's three children (from L-R), Finley (4), Reece (11) and Joshua (8), who all live in Ipswich and have made their own crazy golf course in the garden. Picture: MICHELLE SMYTHE Michelle Smythe's three children (from L-R), Finley (4), Reece (11) and Joshua (8), who all live in Ipswich and have made their own crazy golf course in the garden. Picture: MICHELLE SMYTHE

Golf-lovers Reece aged 11, Joshua, 8, and Finley 4, have built their very own extra long crazy golf hole, with a little help from their dad who is a plumber.

Mum Michelle Smythe, a Senior Campaign Engineer at Archant, said her boys have been missing out on playing golf due to the coronavirus pandemic and needed to find an alternative to keep them busy.

More: Listen to our daily podcast

She said: “The boys all love golf, whether it be crazy golf or normal golf.

“We also all love playing crazy golf together as a family as it’s great fun.”

Michelle Smythe's three children (from L-R), Finley (4), Reece (11) and Joshua (8), who all live in Ipswich and have made their own crazy golf course in the garden. Picture: MICHELLE SMYTHE Michelle Smythe's three children (from L-R), Finley (4), Reece (11) and Joshua (8), who all live in Ipswich and have made their own crazy golf course in the garden. Picture: MICHELLE SMYTHE

Josh and Finley usually have golf lessons at Rushmere Golf Club on a Saturday and regularly play the sport.

But due to the current circumstances they are unable to go along to a golf course, so instead the boys decided to bring the golf course to their home.

More: All pubs, restaurants, clubs and gyms ordered to close to halt coronavirus spread

“Their dad let them use some piping that he had in the garage plus everything they could find around the garden,” said Michelle. “They managed it by adjusting and testing to get the course right.”

Michelle says the crazy golf course has kept them occupied for hours – meaning she has been able to get some work done.

She said: “They had lots of fun playing it and Reece also enjoyed trying to film it.”

What have your children been doing to keep occupied during the lockdown? Get in touch and let us know.

Sign up to our daily news alerts and join our Facebook page for daily coronavirus updates